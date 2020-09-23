So many parents are looking to be more environmentally-conscious when it comes to buying toys for their baby, but that doesn't mean they have to sacrifice their favorite characters or themes. Now available at Amazon, the Green Toys Disney Baby Collection combines the company's dedication to creating award-winning toys made out of 100% recycled materials with Disney's iconic and beloved characters.

In the new collection, you'll find Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy baby toys that are free of BPA, phthalates and PVC, and meet FDA standards for food contact. The line's recycled materials are made mainly of milk containers, and even their packaging comes from recyclable materials and is printed with environmentally responsible inks. I also love that all phases of production, including toy design, manufacturing, assembly and distribution, are completed right here in the United States. If making "green" buying decisions are important to you, as well as supporting products made in the USA, then this collaboration couldn't be a better fit — especially with a little one around.

Below are a few examples from the Green Toys Disney Baby Collection. And if the product you like is currently unavailable, have no fear — the collection will be fully re-stocked by the end of September.

1. Minnie Mouse Stacker Green Toys Disney Baby Exclusive - Minnie Mouse Stacker Amazon | $14.99 See on Amazon Recommended for ages 6 months and up, the Mickey Mouse Stacker takes a classic toy and makes it safer and more playful, with no sharp edges or small parts. Pink and purple pastel colored nesting pieces stack easily from large to small, making it a perfect first stacking toy for babies, allowing children to use their imagination and stack in any order. This eliminates frustration when they're little, and leaves room for learning and improvement as they grow. Developmentally, stacking toys help babies and toddlers practice and define motor skills, coordination, categorization and sorting, problem solving, spatial reasoning, and color identification.

2. Mickey Mouse & Friends Shape Sorter Green Toys Disney Baby Exclusive - Mickey Mouse & Friends Shape Sorter Amazon | $19.99 See on Amazon This classic toy — recommended for ages 6 months and up — features favorite Disney characters on each shape, while the sturdy yet light-weight sorter easily opens with a twist. With no sharp edges or small parts, its unique design allows the set to be played together or separated into two hemispheres that can lay flat on the floor. Each colorful shape features a different beloved Disney character: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Pluto.

3. Mickey Mouse & Friends Shape Sorter Truck Green Toys Disney Baby Exclusive - Mickey Mouse & Friends Shape Sorter Truck Amazon | $29.99 See on Amazon Your little one is going to have the best time with this shape sorter truck. The 6-piece set features the “Shape Management” truck, a removable back bin, and four chunky multi-colored shapes (a square, star, triangle, and circle), which feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Pluto. Its unique design allows for younger children to easily dump the pieces into the truck with the removable back bin, while older children can sort the shapes into the corresponding chutes. Recommended for ages 1 and up.

4. Mickey Mouse Shake & Rattle Set Green Toys Disney Baby Exclusive - Mickey Mouse Shake & Rattle Set Amazon | $19.99 See on Amazon Perfect for babies 6 months of age and up, the shake and rattle set makes a gentle clacking sound when baby shakes each toy. The colorful set features a tambourine-style shaker (with Mickey Mouse discs), as well two Mickey Mouse rattles.

5. Mickey Mouse Airplane Pull Toy Green Toys Disney Baby Exclusive - Mickey Mouse Airplane Pull Toy Amazon | $14.99 See on Amazon Mickey Mouse is in the pilot seat of this classic airplane toy, made safer and more playful by Green Toys. The light-weight plane tilts from side to side as it's pulled, wobbling along as it trails behind toddlers. Super safe with no small parts or loose removable pieces, the colorful plane features 100% cotton rope in addition to being made with recyclable materials.

6. Mickey Mouse Push Toy Green Toys Disney Baby Exclusive - Mickey Mouse Push Toy Amazon | $19.99 See on Amazon This sweet toy features Mickey Mouse driving — and bouncing up and down as the car is pushed — with Pluto in the backseat. A perfect first vehicle toy, the chunky, sturdy design is great for little hands, and durable enough for indoor or outdoor play. Recommended for ages 6 months and up.