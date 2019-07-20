It wasn't long ago, Hallmark's Countdown to Summer began. With the Countdown to Christmas set to begin in a few short weeks, there's plenty of space to fill in their summer movie lineup. Now that it's mid-July, it's time for a whole new set of original romances to fill those sultry summer nights. With five brand new original movies added to the network's roster, Hallmark's Summer Nights lineup will keep you cool for the summer (well, July 27 - Aug. 24).

Mark your calendars now, because, you're about to receive everything Hallmark has to offer in its original programming, plus the gamut (from old relationships turned new again, to summer flings) in five new movies. If you've never indulged in any of the network's lineup programming, now's your chance to see what all the buzz is about. Stars like Roselyn Sanchez, Danica McKeller, and Ryan Paevey are all Hallmark alums who appear in these films. Plus, if you're a fan of Chesapeake Shores (starring Meghan Ory, Jesse Metcalfe and Treat Williams), the network is dropping new episodes. Basically, consider your summer nights spoken for.

In case you still aren't sure whether to check out any of the movies or not, here's the full Hallmark Summer Nights 2019 lineup for your viewing pleasure.

Rome in Love (July 27 at 9 p.m. ET) 2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Philippe Antonello In her Hallmark debut, Designated Survivor actress, Italia Ricci, stars with Peter Porte in the first movie of the scheduled lineup, Rome in Love. The film follows Amelia Tate (Ricci), after she's transported from Oregon to star in a movie remake set in (where else) Rome. Her time is spent working and interviewing with Philip Hamilton (Porte) for an Italian magazine about her performance. I sense wanderlust coming on, for sure.

A Taste of Summer (Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. ET) There's nothing hotter than a real life married couple starring in a movie as love interests together. Such is the case with Grand Hotel actress, Roselyn Sanchez, and her hubby, The Rookie star, Eric Winter in A Taste of Summer. This one follows sous-chef, Gabby (Sanchez), as she opens a restaurant. The only real competition is another popular eatery owned by former high school baseball legend, Caleb (Winter). This movie has a big You've Got Mail feel to it when the two compete in a local contest for a cash prize and notoriety. Oh, and I guess they fall in love, or something.

Sunshine & Summertime (Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET) 2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ryan Plummer Though Danica McKellar is an old pro with the Hallmark movies, this is her first with Switched for Christmas star, Mark Deklin. If you're a dog lover (who isn't?), Sunshine & Summertime follows a recently retired military dog, Sunshine, and foster care worker/American Rescue volunteer, Ally Craig (McKellar). While Ally is putting her life back together after a recent engagement breakup, Sunshine's military partner, Jake Terry (Deklin) returns to claim Sunshine. You can fill in the blanks.

A Summer Romance (Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET) Erin Krakow (When Calls the Heart) and Ryan Paevy (Marrying Mr. Darcy) star in A Summer Romance. Samantha "Sam" Walker (Krakow), owns a family ranch, but is torn between selling it or risking foreclosure. Enter fancy New York developer, Richard Belmont (Paevey), who tries to convince her to sell. He, of course, falls for her, making the financial transaction a little more complicated. Relatable.

All Summer Long (Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET) 2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ryan Plummer Autumn Reeser (Love on the Menu) and Brennan Elliott (Christmas at Grand Valley) will make you want to set sail in this one. The movie follows Tia (Reeser), whose dream of captaining a dining cruise gets interrupted when ex-boyfriend, Jake (Elliott) becomes the boat's chef. Sounds like proximity may heal those old wounds after all.