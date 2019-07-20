Hallmark, the network that regularly keeps you on your toes with its feel-good romance programming has five all new original movies to enjoy at the end of a long, summer day. The Hallmark Summer Nights premiere begins sooner than you think, so get ready now.

Summer is great for days by the pool, fireworks, and American comfort food. But sometimes what you really want is to cuddle up on the couch in the air conditioning with a movie that makes your heart go pitter patter.

Set your DVRs, because Saturday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET, the first movie in the scheduling series, Rome in Love, will air. If you aren't satisfied with only one summer night heating up your life, tune in the following Saturday night (Aug. 3rd) for another new original movie, Love & Sunshine. And while those two movies alone could make or break your whole summer, Hallmark has more in store. Saturday, Aug. 10, you'll get A Taste of Summer with A Summer Romance Sat. Aug. 17. All Summer Long airs on Aug. 24, and My One & Only on the final Saturday in August (the 31st). Yes, that's a lot of "summer" and "nights," but what else are you going to do if not Hallmark and chill?

Your first summer treat, Rome in Love, stars Italia Ricci and Peter Porte. Ricci's character is starring in a remake of a famous movie set in Rome. Porte's character is a journalist interviewing the actress, which means they spend some quality time together and, of course, sparks begin to fly. The next movie, A Taste of Summer, features real-life married couple, Grand Hotel actress, Roselyn Sanchez, and her hubby, The Rookie star, Eric Winter. The two play cooking competitors who knew each other in high school. When they both enter a local competition things start heating up (in every way).

On Aug. 10, Love & Sunshine airs with Hallmark alum, Danica McKellar and Mark Deklin. McKellar plays American Dog Rescue foster who's in charge of a retired military dog, Sunshine. Well, until the owner returns. Another love story in the works? I think so. That one will be hard to top, because, dogs, but A Summer Romance will try. Erin Krakow plays a ranch owner who has to sell the farm or risk going bankrupt, while and Ryan Paevy is the developer whose firm wants to buy the ranch. Again, more love stuff.

Next in the lineup is All Summer Long, starring Autumn Reeser and Brennan Elliott. The two exes end up working together on, of all places, a boat. Everyone knows that's the best way to get over a breakup. And finally, the lineup ends with My One & Only, which has a reality dating show involved (say no more), starring Pascale Hutton and Sam Page. If you're in need of a summer romance, Hallmark has a variety of original movies to choose from for a month's worth of living vicariously.

Hallmark is nothing if not a network that goes big with their original movie content. Hallmark Summer Nights is the perfect way to end all your hot, summer days — but somewhere inside, preferably with air conditioning, popcorn, and maybe even a date.