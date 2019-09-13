Sunny days are here! With an exciting new brand partnership, now you can get to Sesame Street by heading to your nearest H&M. The retailer has launched a full collection for girls, boys, and men in honor of Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary, and believe me when I say I wish the Cookie Monster joggers came in my size. The H&M and Sesame Street collaboration will also support a children's education drive via the Sesame Street Yellow Feather Fund, which helps bring laughter and learning to children around the world. H&M is kicking off the drive with a $100,000 donation to the nonprofit organization, which leaves me with just one question: can The Count even count that high? Seriously though, it always makes me happy when brands I'm loyal to make a conscious effort to give back through charitable collaborations like this one.

Speaking of which, H&M Loyalty Program members will be invited to a series of children's events around the country in celebration of this partnership. At each event, attendees will meet Sesame Street characters and learn about sustainability and recycling by turning an item of clothing into something new and fun. Love it!

Interested in shopping the collection? Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Abby Cadabby will only be in stores through the rest of the month, so don't delay. Here are some of my favorites:

1. Cookie Monster & Elmo Sequin Flip Shirt Jersey Shirt with Motif H&M | $14.99 See on H&M The flip sequin trend is still going strong, and I love how H&M has used it so your little one can wear not one but two of their favorite characters. Made from soft jersey cotton, depending on how you flip, you can have either Elmo or Cookie Monster on your chest. So fun!

2. Abby Cadabby & Elmo Sweatshirt Sweatshirt with Motif H&M | $17.99 See on H&M Does it get more cheerful than this light pink sweatshirt with Abby Cadabby and Elmo under the rainbow? Love this sweet sweatshirt and the fact that it comes with matching joggers to create an adorable, playful outfit.

3. Classic Sesame Street & Elmo 2-Pack Shirts 2-pack Printed T-shirts H&M | $17.99 See on H&M I love the classic, old school look of this tee with the entire cast of Sesame Street together. It reminds me of my own childhood, and the vivid memories I have of watching Sesame Street and Big Bird (my favorite character). This two-pack set comes with a second t-shirt in red of everyone's favorite little monster, Elmo.

4. Cookie Monster Shirt & Overalls Set Shirt and Bib Overalls H&M | $24.99 See on H&M For the cookie lovers among us, it doesn't get cuter than this Cookie Monster overalls and t-shirt (the tee can be worn on its own or together as a set). Mmm.... cookies!

5. Men's Sesame Street Tee T-shirt with Printed Design H&M | $17.99 See on H&M Fearing dads might feel left out, H&M also created a couple of t-shirt options in men's sizes. I love this one of the original Sesame Street crew waving — it has a vintage look that once again reminds me of my childhood. (Eek, I've just put "vintage" and "my childhood" together in the same sentence.)

6. Sesame Street Character Socks 5-pack Ankle Socks H&M | $7.99 See on H&M Don't leave out your feet! Now your little one's piggies can be covered with Elmo and friends, too.

7. Elmo Striped Dress Jersey Dress H&M | $12.99 See on H&M Love the classic look of this navy and white striped dress, with a little pop of Elmo for good measure. Perfect for fall over tights or leggings, and your little gal will be able to dance just like Elmo in this dress.

8. Sesame Street Tote Bag Cotton Canvas Bag H&M | $29.99 See on H&M To say I'm a fan of a tote bag is a bit of an understatement: I have a bit of an addiction. And while I was lamenting that there was nothing for mom in this collaboration, I was very happy to discover this canvas tote bag with a black-and-white drawing of the Sesame Street gang. As a result, it will go with everything. Love it.