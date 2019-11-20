Finding beautiful clothing that works as you transition through pregnancy and into motherhood is almost impossible. Thankfully, designers are beginning understand the need for versatile, attractive maternity and postpartum wear, and this art is elevated with the new Hatch x La Ligne resort capsule collection, available now.

This collab is super fashion-forward while also being really practical. Since Hatch Collection is well-known for their stunning line of maternity clothes, it's no surprise that they would seek to expand that line to include modern designer collaborations. Teaming up with sportswear brand La Ligne, they are bringing sporty resort fashion to expecting moms with the four key pieces that make up their capsule collection. And the best part? They can be worn before, during, and after your pregnancy.

The four pieces are a striking one-piece navy "Santorini" maillot ($218) that is fitted enough for swimming, but has enough room that you won't feel like you're being strangled by spandex — a real risk with one-piece maternity bathing suits. There is also a boyfriend shirt in light blue La Ligne blue linen for $178, a La Ligne version of Hatch's incredibly popular "Amelie" dress for $395, and my favorite piece of the collection, a smock waisted, wide-legged, ankle length striped "Sabina" pant that manages to look stylish while being oh-so-breezy and comfortable that's retailing for $168.

These are the pieces that pregnant women dream of. They are gorgeous, stretchy, fashionable, and (hopefully) easy to breastfeed in. Seriously, it's not something a lot of moms-to-be consider, but that Amelie dress? The smocked top and straps look like they're perfect for when your baby is hungry — you can just pull it down and to the side and feed your child. (Also, the smocking allows your boobs room to grow and shrink as need be, and they will definitely grow and shrink through the stages of postpartum.) The same is true for the boyfriend top. Unbutton a few buttons from the top or the bottom, and you're good to go. If you pair it with the high waisted Sabina pant, you're hardly exposing anything.

The Hatch x La Ligne collaboration is flirty and sporty enough that it doesn't look like maternity clothing. The pieces are made to streamline right into your summer/resort closet, because let's be honest: when you are pregnant or nursing and it's 95 degrees outside, you don't want to feel confined, but you also don't want to be wearing a tent. This collection celebrates the body and keeps it cool and comfy, and that's an accomplishment.