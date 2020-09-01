It's not always easy to find accessories celebrating Disney that are fun but not too childlike. The new Herschel x Disney collaboration manages to do both. With a variety of whimsical and sophisticated bags featuring Mickey Mouse, they're as perfect for grownups as they are for kids.

The new collection features Mickey Mouse prints on some of the brand's best selling products like the Nova Backpack Mini, Nineteen Hip Pack, and more. Each bag (plus a hat) has a rich navy blue background with images of Mickey Mouse popping with color. What makes the collection a little extra unique is that the Mickey printed on the exterior of the bags is a combination of a modern black and white and color design and the interior lining is filled with Mickey faces from throughout the years.

The products within this collaboration offer a design that kids and grownups can carry because the print is understated with a more artistic appearance rather than overly cartoon (like, say, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse). The bags themselves are also high quality. For instance, the Novel Duffel bag has reinforced carrying handles and an optional shoulder strap (with padding for comfort), a waterproof zipper, and a separate shoe compartment.

Bags in the Herschel x Disney line vary in size, so there are some that are small enough for kids, perfect for adults carrying their laptop to/from work, or large enough to hold everything you need for a long weekend getaway. Products within the collection range in price from $25 to $120 and are available online now. The collection will also be sold in Herschel stores as well as in select brand retailer stores.