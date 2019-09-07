Lifetime makes really good TV movies about cheerleaders. So it's time to get to know the Identity Theft of A Cheerleader cast because it's full of faces you may recognize — though it's not actually a real life case of stolen identity (I hope). Regardless, if you're as big a TV buff as I am it's likely you recognize one or two of the actors in the movie.

In case you've yet to discover this gem, Identity Theft Of A Cheerleader is about Vicky (Maiara Walsh), a 31-year-old high school dropout who is "desperate and miserable" and determined to make her mother proud, according to Lifetime's description of the film. Apparently that means "stealing the identity" of a high school cheerleader and redoing her senior year. She's determined to be the most popular girl in school this time, even if it comes to "backstabbing and silencing" anyone who gets in her way.

That sounds fun and ominous, right? Those are key ingredients to the best Lifetime movies — so this might be one you watch more than once. Some of the cast may look familiar to you because you've definitely seen them on many popular TV series and movies before. Let me end the mystery and tell you where you know everyone from.

Maiara Walsh Lifetime Maiara Walsh plays the lead role of Vicky in the film. Most recently you may have seen her on the final season of the TNT drama The Last Ship. But she's perhaps best known for her role recurring role as Simone Sinclair on the Freeform (nee ABC Family) drama Switched At Birth from 2012-2013. She also had a recurring role on the once popular ABC drama Desperate Housewives for a short period of time. You can follow Walsh's professional and personal adventures on her Instagram account where she regularly chronicles everything from live music events to modeling shoots.

Gail O'Grady Gail O'Grady is probably another very familiar face on Identity Theft Of A Cheerleader as she's been in the industry since the late '80s. She played Donna Abandando on NYPD Blue from 1993-1999. She also played matriarch Helen Pryor on the short-lived cult hit series American Dreams. Other popular series she's been on include Boston Legal, Revenge, and Criminal Minds.

Karis Cameron Karis Cameron's face may be new to you but she's no stranger to Lifetime, having appeared on an episode of the network's original series UnReal. If Teen Nick is a popular channel in your house you may also recognize Cameron from her role as Dylan Blake on Open Heart. She's also currently playing Jennie Garth's (fake) daughter Kyler on the meta-revival series BH90210. Check out her Instagram to follow her camping adventures and more.