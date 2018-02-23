Cooking — it's something that everyone has to do at some point in their lives, whether they like it or not. While living off of fast food is something that people often do, there are great gadgets, like the Crock-Pot or the Instant Pot, that can save family meals from disaster and make cooking easier. But those, like myself, who rely on the Instant Pot to take care of their meals, might need to pay attention, because the Instant Pot has been recalled after reports of overheating and it might be the saddest thing you'll hear all day.

The good news is, this voluntary recall doesn't pertain to all models of the Instant Pot, just one model — the Gem 65 8-in-1 multicooker — with batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746, according to CNet. This voluntary recall was issued due to the fact that "a small number of people" were reporting that their units had overheated. The overheating has only led the plastic underside of this model of Instant Pot to melt, according to Epicurious. If you're unsure of where your serial number is located, according to Epicurious, it can be found located on the "bottom right of the silver label underneath the product." Romper has reached out to Instant Pot for comment and is waiting for a reply.

Instant Pot updated customers about this voluntary recall on Facebook Sunday. "We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are a primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission," the company wrote on Facebook.

The company continued, letting customers know that they were working on providing more details to them about the recall and how they could provide their customers with a replacement Instant Pot. "In the meantime, we are asking all our customers with a Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker from batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746 to immediately stop use of the product," Instant Pot wrote.

But before you panic over your own Instant Pot turning against you, there are a few important things you should know. There has been no official recall issued for this specific model just yet, according to Washington Post. But if the company is telling customers not to use a specific model of their product, it's best that they should listen.

It's also incredibly important to note that, despite bearing the brand Instant Pot, this model does not have a "pressure cooking" feature that makes the Instant Pot so, well, instant, according to theWashington Post. Instead, the Gem 65 8-1 multicooker is a programmed multicooker, according to Instant Pot's website, allowing users to bake, steam, and sauté all in one device.

If you're having flashbacks to NBC's This Is Us, you're not alone. Earlier this month, slow cooker brand Crock-Pot had to issue a notice to customers after the show depicted one of their products causing a house fire, according to Entertainment Weekly. This was especially pertinent since one of the beloved characters from the show died of complications from the fire the product caused. "For nearly 50 years with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night's episode," Crock-Pot said in an official statement issued after the episode aired, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The good news is, this Instant Pot that is voluntarily recalled has not caused any reported fires or caused death to any of your favorite TV characters — instead this voluntary recall only has reportedly caused the bottom of their Instant Pot to melt. Still, if users have any questions about the product recall, according to Instant Pot's Facebook post, they should not hesitate to call the Customer Care team at 1-800-828-7280 x2, according to Instant Pot's Facebook post.

Safety should come first before making and eating delicious food from your Instant Pot.