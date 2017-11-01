The Internet Is Certain Kylie Jenner Just Confirmed The Sex Of Her Baby With This Cryptic Photo

Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy is shrouded in secrecy and full of questions. Since TMZ first reported the news nearly two months ago in September, Jenner has been keeping super quiet, neither confirming or denying the rumors. Romper has reached out the Jenner's reps, but has not heard back at this time. So, nobody knows for sure if she's indeed pregnant, let alone if she is expecting a boy or a girl. But Jenner's latest Instagram might reveal too much because the internet is certain Jenner just confirmed the sex of her baby with her most recent photo.

If you were dying to know what Jenner is having, you would probably take this photo as a sign, too. After weeks of posting throwback photos, photos from her shoulders up, and photos of her lip kits on her Instagram feed, Jenner's latest photo is a much welcomed change up from her mysterious posts.

In the photo, Jenner's nails which are painted a bold baby pink, and her fingers which are adorned in pink diamond encrusted butterfly rings. While this photo might have been a picture of Jenner showing off her manicure at any other time of the year, this time it is different.

Butterflies hold special meaning in Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott's relationship, according to People, and both Jenner and Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. This symbolism, combined with the fact that her nails are so pink, seem to be an indicator to some that Jenner is definitely having a girl. But, of course, nothing is certain.

