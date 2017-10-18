The Internet Is Convinced Trump Is Traveling With A Fake Melania & The Evidence Is *Creepy*

Have you ever woken up one day and felt like you didn't look like yourself? Something felt out of place? Maybe your hair looked different and you just felt off all day? Those days are the worst — especially when you're the first lady of the United States and everyone can tell. During a recent appearance with her husband, something looked a little "off" about Melania Trump and now the internet is convinced President Donald Trump is traveling with a fake Melania — but you'll have to decide for yourself if the evidence stacks up.

It all started out so innocently. On Friday afternoon, Trump was addressing the media outside of the White House about hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and the nuclear deal with Iran, according to Newsweek, with his wife standing right beside him. As Trump spoke, Melania stood silently and expressionless, only shaking her head when her husband acknowledged her. This is nothing out of the ordinary; Melania does this all the time.

But, according to the people watching the briefing, something looked different about Melania. Maybe it was her hair, which looked a little bit thinner around her face, or her sunglasses, which defined her nose a bit more. Or her jaw, which looks a bit more structured or muscular in the videos taken from the briefing.

In the days that have followed Melania's appearance that Friday, Twitter and Facebook users are now convinced that Melania was using a body double. And the evidence is kind of creepy.

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

According to Twitter users, the Melania that was standing next to Trump on Friday "is not Melania." As one Twitter user, @joevargas, puts it, it "makes me wonder what else is a lie." People have since reacted to these claims of Melania being an imposter and the consensus is pretty much agreed upon — will the real Melania Trump please stand up?

(•_•)

<) )╯THAT'S

/ \

\(•_•)

( (> NOT

/ \

(•_•)

<) )> MELANIA

/ \ — Alex Trimboli (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 18, 2017

Internet: The White House is using a body double for Melania



Me: Yeah oka- pic.twitter.com/Dqwzo2RazZ — 🎃👦🏻 (@iconicguido) October 18, 2017

They really gave the Melania double the Doing The Humpty Hump nose and thought we wouldn't notice smh https://t.co/oa6fLjuINu — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 18, 2017

I'm over here staring at melania clips comparing nostrils and hairlines like pic.twitter.com/0BGSZ6kw4p — tekla (@alketrolyat) October 18, 2017

Am I the only one that thinks that nose looks like a latex prosthetic improperly applied? #Melania pic.twitter.com/0frYMzzCuX — вlue ѕooтн (@jRobertJohnson) October 18, 2017

They done kidnapped Melania & got a double with a removable nose LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/m890VWdfmY — LEGEND (@ChriStylezz) October 18, 2017

But as other Twitter users pointed out, there is nothing to prove that the Melania standing beside Trump is actually an imposter. If you look at high quality photos taken from that very same day (and not a video of a TV broadcast), you can see that the fake Melania in question is actually a very real Melania Trump. As previously stated, not everyone has a great hair day and sometimes people can look a little not like themselves. That Friday appearance was more than likely one of those days for Melania. Take a look at the photos below to be assured that there was only one Melania (the real one) standing beside her husband that day:

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Perhaps the best thing to come out of people accusing Melania of using a body double were the memes and tweets that stemmed out of it on Twitter. While the evidence of her using a body double wasn't

More to come...