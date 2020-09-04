Labor Day weekend represents not only the unofficial end of summer, but for savvy consumers, an excuse to go shopping (hello, sales). Look no further than the J.Crew Labor Day 2020 sale, which is bringing serious deals your way now through Sept. 8. Known for their preppy yet on-trend styles, J.Crew was my favorite store to shop in high school, and honestly, kind of still is — especially when there's a discount involved.

From Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, shoppers will receive 40% off full-price items storewide (including new arrivals), and an extra 60% off sale items. Yowza. Then, from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, customers will not only receive the same 40% off full-price items, but an extra 70% off items on sale. If that wasn't bananas enough, you'll receive an extra 10% off your entire purchase. Pretty sure I'm going to be thanking them via my credit card this weekend.

From one-of-a-kind denim washes to classic cashmere and striped staples, J.Crew, despite recent financial challenges, is fighting to stay in the fashion game, and I am here for it. While I can't say my fall wardrobe needs a ton of refreshing thanks to COVID-19 and staying mostly at home, I am most certainly eyeing J.Crew's comfy lounge wear options for Zoom calls, working on the computer, and my newest position as my children's remote learning "advisor" (a role I frankly don't want, and yet, here we are). But I digress — how cute is this striped pullover hoodie?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

You'll also be seeing the same discounts over on CrewCuts, J.Crew's kids' line. I love the idea of stocking up on staples for the following year, as those discounts are typically the highest. I mean, this gingham dress for next summer? How adorable. The sale price is pretty amazing, too. Hello, 60% off of $37!

While I start perusing J.Crew's website, enjoy these last remaining days of summer, friends. Here's to a summer like never before and a fall and winter season that hopefully see us going back to as close to normal as possible (and looking stylish while doing it).