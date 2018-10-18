As most Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans know, the famous family is big on fashion; they're super glamorous and have no problem bending the rules when it comes to their outfits... and costumes. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that the youngest generation of KarJenners also like to have just as much fun dressing up when they can. Seriously, the Kardashian kids' Halloween costumes over the years show that they could win a few competitions, if they were so inclined to enter, of course.

Although the older generation of Kardashian siblings are looked upon as style icons, the newest and cutest generation is becoming just as iconic in the fashion department. Take their Halloween costumes throughout the years, all of which are adorable and just some that may be a bit difficult to replicate.

Since 2010 (when Kourtney Kardashian's oldest son, Mason, celebrated his first Halloween), the Kardashian grandkids have been using every Halloween as a day to let loose. But this Halloween in particular marks a very special occasion: it will be the first year that Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago, Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, and Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True, celebrate Halloween with the family.

As such, fans should look forward to one very special Halloween for the Kardashian family. But as they wait for that to happen, they can look to their costumes from the previous years to get excited for what might be to come.

North & Penelope As Skunks In 2014

For Kim's oldest daughter North West's first Halloween where she was old enough to enjoy the holiday (she was only just a few months old during her first Halloween in 2013, according to the Daily Mail) she went as a skunk. Although the choice might have seemed unconventional for a 1-year-old's first Halloween, North West rocked the adorable costume.

That year, North's cousin (and Kourtney's only daughter), Penelope, also got in on the fun, choosing to match North. So adorable.

Mason Went As Darth Vader In 2014

While his sister was a skunk and Kourtney was a cat, Kourtney's oldest child, Mason, decided to veer away from his family and wear a costume of his liking, dressing up as Darth Vader from the Star Wars series.

Also In 2014, North Went As Fashion Icon, Andre Leon Talley

That same year, North West and Kim had the cutest couple's costume idea — Kim dressed up as Vogue editor, Anna Wintour, while North dressed up as Vogue contributing editor, Andre Leon Talley, according to Us Weekly.

Together, the mother daughter duo look super chic. This costume was especially fitting since Kim and husband, Kanye West, were the cover stars for the April 2014 magazine earlier that year, according to Us Weekly.

Then In 2015, North Went As A Lady Bug

In 2015, North, and Kourtney's only daughter, Penelope went trick-or-treating together. In a photo, posted to Kim's Instagram account, North, Penelope, and a friend (dressed up as a unicorn) can be seen, walking down the steps of a home wearing their super adorable costumes — North went as a super stylish lady bug while Penelope opted as a superhero.

Kourtney & Her Children Went As Superheroes In 2015

Even the Kardashians are fans of matching Halloween costumes. In 2015, Kourtney Kardashian matched her three kids — sons, Mason and Reign, and daughter, Penelope — when they wore superhero costumes. The entire family looked absolutely adorable (and they even purchased the costumes from Pottery Barn kids, according to Kourtney's Instagram post).

In 2015, North Went As Elsa From Frozen

Hey, no one said you only have to have one Halloween costume per year. That same year, Kim posted this super adorable photo of North wearing an Elsa costume from Frozen around Halloween time. Even celebrity kids are no stranger to obsessing over Frozen just like every other kid all over the world.

Kourtney & Her Kids Went As The Avengers From The Avengers In 2016

One year later, Kourtney and her family were superheroes once again. But this time, they went all out, according to Entertainment Tonight, dressing up as characters from the Avengers. Kourtney's ex (and the father of her kids) Scott Disick went as Captain America, while Kourtney opted for Spiderman. Kourtney's sons Mason and Reign went as Black Panther and Falcon, respectively, while Penelope went as Black Widow.

The costumes look incredible and this idea is great for families with a few kids.

Also In 2016, Kourtney & Her Kids Went As Power Rangers

Kourtney and her kids love to coordinate. This could not be any more apparent when Kourtney and her family matched for another Halloween, going as characters from the Power Rangers TV show and movie. Kourtney and her family are fantastic at coordinating Halloween costumes. Just look at how nice the whole family matches!

In 2016, North & Kim Dressed Up As Princess Jasmine From Aladdin

Kim took a note out of Kourtney's book in 2016, choosing to wear matching Princess Jasmine costumes with North, straight out of the animated film, Aladdin, while her son, Saint, dressed as Aladdin himself.

That year, Kardashian had taken a break from social media after getting robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France. But, her younger brother, Rob Kardashian, was able to share photos and anecdotes from Halloween that year to her website. "North is crazy into Princess Jasmine right now," Rob wrote. And because of it, Kim decided to go all out that Halloween.

"They got a magic carpet, lamp, and Saint had to be Aladdin," he said, according to Us Weekly.

Then In 2017, Dream Kardashian Dressed Up Like A Skeleton

Rob Kardashian's only child, Dream, looked so adorable dressed up as a skeleton for her first Halloween, with her mom Blac Chyna, and brother, King.

Penelope As Dorothy From The Wizard Of Oz In 2017

While the older Kardashians got very into Halloween in 2017, the kids' costumes weren't as widely documented. Last year, Kim went as singers Aaliyah, Madonna, and Cher, according to E! News — but didn't post photos of her kids costumes.

Kourtney Kardashian, did, however, posting this super sweet snap of Penelope dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard Of Oz to her Instagram account.

Hopefully Halloween 2018 will produce just as many amazing looks.