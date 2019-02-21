The Kardashians have done a lot of over-the-top things over the years. Kanye threw a birthday party for a pregnant Kim where everyone had to wear fake bellies so she wouldn't feel self-conscious. Kim and her mom, Kris, had Khloé's drunk driving mug shot framed. Kylie kept her entire pregnancy under wraps, an amazing feat for a family who's constantly in the public eye. But this one might be their most over-the-top (or smartest depending on how you look at it) move yet. The Kardashians and Jenners are reportedly trying to trademark their kids' names. And it might not actually be quite as strange as you might think.

According to recently-filed paperwork, the Kardashians and Jenners made the move to trademark the names Stormi Webster and True Thompson, as well as all three of Kim's children's names, as reported by TMZ.

Kylie also trademarked the name "Stormiworld," which was the name of a lavish theme park created for her daughter's first birthday, Harper's Bazaar added, so maybe it's more than just a passing birthday party theme.

Khloé and Kylie each have one child and Kim has three with one on the way, according to US Weekly. Their sister Kourtney Kardashian also has three kids, but their names reportedly weren't part of the paperwork.

So what does this mean? It's all about business. The Kardashians often trademark names when planning future ventures or endorsements, according to Harper's Bazaar. That means there's a lot of potentials new products coming our way. As to what they are actually are, no one knows. But the paperwork that they filed reportedly mentions toys, skincare, and a clothing line, TMZ noted.

Just imagine — a North West clothing line, Stormi brand baby skin care line, a True toy. The possibilities are endless.

The family already runs a small empire comprised of various business ventures. In addition to bringing in money with their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, there's book deals, clothing lines, makeup lines, guest appearances, and modeling gigs, according to Cheat Sheet.

It should be noted that Kylie once tried to trademark her own name, without success, according to US Weekly. She was shut down by Australian singer Kylie Minogue, however.

And Kanye dealt with some trademark issues over the Yeezy name, according to People.

Apparently trademarking your child's name is nothing new within the celebrity circle. Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly tried to trademark their twins' names — Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, according to The Guardian.

They also tried to trademark their first child's name, Blue Ivy, but couldn't because it was already take by a company called Blue Ivy Events, according to Cinema Blend.

So how does one go about trademarking something? A quick Google search turns up a lot how-to articles. But, the easiest way seems to be to get yourself a lawyer, according to LegalZoom. And, of course, there will be fees, fees for whoever is helping you and federal fees for the filing.

While we don't know what will come out of trademarking Stormi Webster, True Thompson, and North, Chicago, and Saint West, one thing is certain — it's bound to be successful. After all, pretty much everything the Kardashians and Jenners touch seems to turn to gold.