Well folks, the Super Bowl halftime performance has come and gone, and while many had mixed reactions towards the performance, one thing's for certain: The kid who got a selfie during Justin Timberlake's halftime performance just won the entire Super Bowl, and trust me, that is not an exaggeration.

A lot happened during Timberlake's performance in Minneapolis. There was singing, dancing, a hologram of Prince, and so much more. But perhaps the most iconic moment of the night came towards the end of his show, when Timberlake entered into the stadium's crowd to finish his song medley. And while many fans were able to get right next to Timberlake and enjoy his presence, one kid decided that he couldn't let the opportunity pass him by without at least trying for a selfie.

Of course, the identity of this kid is still unknown (but don't worry, with the internet, I'm sure the world will know who he is in a few hours), but his actions are still already the the stuff of legends. I mean, while basically everyone around him was just jamming out with Timberlake, this kid was seriously stressing about getting that selfie, and that dedication definitely served him well.

Seriously, Everyone Wanted To Be Him

Of course, while no one knows who the kid was, he was definitely pretty young, which lead many Twitter users to the same (understandable) hilarious conclusion.

Some People Joked That He Didn't Know Who He Was Taking A Selfie With

Listen, I know that younger generations might not be aware of who *NYSYNC was and I can take that. But what I can't take is that someone might not know who Justin Timberlake is, especially when you're going to be at the Super Bowl where he's performing. I mean, if I were there, I would have already known what hotel Timberlake was staying in and if he needed any last-minute backup dancers. But whatever, if the kid didn't know who Timberlake was before, he definitely does now.

Really, though, the internet collectively wondered one thing:

Who The Heck Is The Kid Who Got A Selfie With Justin Timberlake?

While it's unclear as of yet just who that kid is, one thing is for certain. He, or someone he knows, has been to Sunday River, Maine. As can be seen in all the footage of the young boy getting a picture with Timberlake, he was wearing a hoodie emblazoned with "Sunday River Maine" on it, and Sunday River has even confirmed it.

But despite his direct representation of Sunday River, Maine, the kid lucky enough to be hanging out with Justin Timberlake is still unknown. And online journalists have also been doing their due diligence trying to figure out who the kid is.

But, just because he has a cell phone and knows how to take a selfie doesn't mean he has any social media accounts. After all, selfie kid looks pretty young, and he might not be allowed to be online. So, the world might just have to wait until his appearance on Good Morning America or The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the near future before getting to officially meet selfie kid.

