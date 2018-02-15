If you're pregnant, I can guarantee you have at least one friend already obsessing over your baby's astrological sign (Oh, a libra baby! I love libras). But with Chinese New Year almost here, I thought it would be fun to look at a different kind of zodiac and flip the script a little. Maybe it's not what sign your baby is born under, but what sign you were born under, that best informs that parent-child dynamic. Have you thought about the kind of mom you are based on Your Chinese Zodiac sign?

In Chinese culture, a person's zodiac sign (derived from one's birth year) is considered to be highly predictive of their personality and even their destiny. Based on a 12-year calendar, the 12 Chinese zodiac signs include: the rat, the ox, the tiger, the rabbit, the dragon, the snake, the horse, the sheep (sometimes referred to as 'goat'), the monkey, the rooster, the dog, and the pig. Not all signs are created equal either! In China, the Dragon sign is the most highly revered, according to The Star, whereas the Sheep sign is shunned, reported CNN.

Plus, the Chinese zodiac doesn't limit its scope to the individual — it also has something called "compatibility triangles."

Compatibility Triangles link three signs that all share similar character traits, and therefore are supposed to have a greater chance at forming successful, enduring relationships, according to karmaweather.com. Chinese Horoscop-e broke it down: The first Chinese compatibility triangle consists of the Rat, Dragon, and Monkey signs, or the "positive doers". The second triangle consists of the Ox, Snake, and Rooster signs, or the "steadfast and purposeful" types. There's also the Horse, Dog, and Tiger triangle (the idealists) and the Sheep, Pig, and Rabbit triangle (emo-artsy types).

Wondering what your Chinese zodiac says about you as a mom? Or if you, your partner, and your baby make up a compatibility triangle? Here's everything you need to know:

1 The Rat: the "Wise and Witty" Mama (2008, 1996, 1984, 1972) Giphy Rats ares quick-witted, smart and versatile, as described by China Highlights. You know what your toddler is going to do, say, and spill next, even before they do.

2 The Ox: the "Diligent Doer" (2009, 1997, 1985, 1973) Ox moms are diligent and hard-working, according to Yourchineseastrology.com. You schedule playdates and pick-up times like a pro.

3 The Tiger: the "Courageous Competitor" (2010, 1998, 1986, 1974) Chinese Zodiac described Tigers as brave and competitive. You're an indomitable force that's willing to take charge and tackle anything, especially rowdy kids.

4 The Rabbit: the "Tender Heart" (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975) Rabbit moms are kind-hearted, gentle, and sincere, shared China Highlights. Basically, you're a snuggle factory.

5 The Dragon: the "Energetic Leader" (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976) Giphy Dragons are authoritative, described Travel China Guide. You can sometimes be a little impatient, but your energetic spirit always wins the day, added Business Insider. You get $h!t done, mama!

6 The Snake: the "Intuitive" Mama (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965) Of all the zodiac signs, snakes are supposed to be intuitive and mystical, shared Cafe mom. You go with your gut.

7 The Horse: the "Independent" Mama (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978) Business Insider revealed that Horses are good at going their own way. You're the easy-going mom who doesn't give a fig what others think.

8 The Goat: the "Calm and Gentle" Mama (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979) Sheep moms are mild-mannered, shy, and imaginative, Yourchineseastrology.com explained. You run a harmonious house.

9 The Monkey: the "Cheery Humorist" (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980) Giphy Monkeys love getting a laugh and don't take themselves too seriously, reported Business Insider. So that poop diaper explosion — you expertly clean it up while getting a good laugh.

10 The Rooster: the "Honest" Mama (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981) Roosters are honest and hardworking, according to Yourchineseastrology.com. And you'll always be the mama on time at pick ups, PTA meetings, play dates, and the like.

11 The Dog: the "Friendly Loyalist" (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970) Travel China Guide explained that Dogs are the most faithful of all Chinese zodiac signs. You're the soccer mom who never misses a game.