There are so many things about pregnancy that are completely unpredictable, sometimes you just can't help looking for clues and assurances anywhere and everywhere. For centuries, women have turned to sometimes less-than-scientific sources for any hints on how and what they will carry (just think of the age-old gender prediction trick of swinging a pendulum over a pregnant lady's belly to see which way it goes). You might have turned to the stars already, but have you considered what kind of pregnancy you'll have based on your Chinese zodiac sign?

If you're unfamiliar with Chinese astrology, it's a bit different from the horoscopes you might read regularly. As Tarot.com explained it, while Western astrology separates signs by months, Chinese astrology divides signs by years. The 12 signs themselves have a pretty fascinating mythology behind them, too. As the site explains:

"According to legend, when God was developing a calendar, he summoned all the creatures on Earth to participate in a race. The first twelve species to cross the finish line were awarded signs in the Chinese zodiac."

What does all of this mean for your pregnancy? Maybe not that much, but who knows, it might just end up meaning a lot. Either way, it's something fun to think about while you're waiting for your little bundle's arrival.

Rat (1960, 1972, 1984, 1996) Giphy Rats get a bad rap, but in Chinese astrology, the rat is much more than a mere pest. Rats are known for being "wise, unique, intelligent, crafty, determined, inventive, and intense," according to Astrology.com. You'll likely be the kind of mom-to-be who spends her time researching all the latest studies on pregnancy and childbirth, and if your OB isn't on the same page, you'll find one who understands your plan.

Ox (1961, 1973, 1985, 1997) Giphy Given the whole "stubborn as an ox" thing, it's perhaps no surprise that those born under this sign are known for being a bit on the obstinate side, as Tarot.com noted. On the bright side, you're also strong, honest, patient, cautious, and level-headed, all traits which will help you to take the ups and downs of pregnancy in stride — and you'll definitely be extra careful about following the rules (i.e. no sushi, limited caffeine, etc.).

Tiger (1962, 1974, 1986, 1998) Giphy Just because you're a Tiger doesn't mean you're fated to be a "tiger mom" — but bravery, confidence and ambition are all characteristics associated with your sign, as Your Chinese Astrology explained, so you'll likely bring some of that drive to your pregnancy experience (think: getting on preschool waiting lists before your little one even arrives). And labor doesn't scare the likes of you!

Rabbit (1963, 1975, 1987, 1999) Giphy Much like the animals they're named for, Rabbits are serene, said Chinese Zodiac; they're also friendly, creative, and compassionate. An expecting Rabbit might spend her pregnancy getting in touch with herself and her baby through such methods as meditation, prenatal yoga, massage and long, solitary walks. Who knows, you might even be able to guess your baby's gender before the doctor figures it out.

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000) Giphy Talented, successful, and inspiring, "most everything a Dragon attempts turns out great," revealed Tarot.com. A pregnant Dragon might find herself inspired to design the most amazing nursery ever or even document her journey via a blog or some other creative means.

Snake (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001) Giphy Don't be fooled by their sly, sneaky reputation: Snakes are actually quite sympathetic, according to Astrology.com, as well as wise, enigmatic, sensual, and beautiful. Expecting snakes might feel compelled to show off their new and fertile form in a pregnancy photo shoot or have a knack for finding the most fashionable maternity clothes.

Horse (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002) Giphy As you might assume, Horses are generally adventurous, free-spirited sorts — but they're also "warm-hearted, enthusiastic, and positive," said Travel China Guide. You could end up tuning into your inner comedian with a series of frank and funny pregnancy tweets or Instagram posts or, at the very least, learn to use your sense of humor as a coping mechanism (insert joke about swollen ankles here).

Sheep (1955, 1967, 1979, 1991) Giphy Probably not the kind of pregnant mom who's going to get into a hormone-fueled confrontation when her pizza gets delivered with the wrong toppings, if you were born in a year of the Sheep, you represent "harmony and calmness," according to Your Chinese Astrology. Nothing's going to mess with your Zen, mama-to-be! (Chances are you'll be a dream for your OB or midwife to work with, too.)

Monkey (1956, 1968, 1980, 1992) Giphy Much like actual monkeys, those born under this sign are curious, clever, and mischievous, according to Chinese Zodiac, as well as extremely playful. If you're a monkey on your way to becoming a mom, you might be drawn to groups and classes where you can meet up with other pregnant women (that way, you'll have a built-in network of mommy friends when the baby is born).

Rooster (1957, 1969, 1981, 1993) Giphy If you're a Rooster, you have the advantages of being charming, capable, and self-reliant, revealed Astrology.com, which means as your pregnancy progresses, you'll likely have good luck finding ways to get people to accommodate your needs (like a stranger giving up his seat to you on the subway or someone offering to carry your groceries to the car).

Dog (1958, 1970, 1982, 1994) Giphy Loyal, responsible and sincere (just like dogs in real life!), the Chinese zodiac dog is super protective of home and family, explained Tarot.com. If you fall into this category, you'll make your baby's needs a priority above all else (work, social obligations, etc.), and you might just go through a serious nesting phase.