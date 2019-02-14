It's a Valentine's Day miracle, Kissing Booth fans. That's because Netflix announced Thursday that The Kissing Booth is getting a sequel. The best part? The streaming service put together an adorable video message starring original cast members Joey King and Jacob Courtney to spread the wonderful news. The whole thing is trés adorable.

In case you missed the original movie (spoilers ahead if so), The Kissing Booth follows the story of Elle (King) who, along with her best friend, Lee Flynn, (Courtney) decides to run a kissing booth at her school carnival. In order to drum potential customers, the two make up a lie that Lee's older brother, Noah (Jacob Elordi), will participate in the kissing booth. Drama, drama, drama.

I won't go and spoil the rest of the movie for you, but I'll just say things get a bit complicated when Noah and Elle realize they have romantic feelings for one another. It's a problem because Lee and Elle made in a pact early on in their friendship that they'd never date each other's relatives. Oops.

It's not yet clear where the sequel will pick up in Noah and Elle's story, but Netflix did confirm the film is already in production. Squee!

As for the finer details, King, Courtney, and Elordi will all reprise their roles, while Vince Marcello will direct.

Now on to that adorable announcement I mentioned earlier. In anticipation of the sequel, Netflix released a sweet video of King and Courtney building their own kissing booth together. Spoiler alert: It's pretty cute.

Netflix on YouTube

If you're excited about this announcement, the cast shares your enthusiasm.

"YUP!!! WE ARE GETTING A SEQUEL!!!" King tweeted Thursday.

"Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone! It’s official!" Courtney chimed in.

As for fans? They took to the YouTube video's comments section to express their delight.

"Omg!! Yes yes yes this is the best day of my life," one person wrote.

Another chimed in: "Best Valentine's Day Gift."

Someone else said: "Yes, the first one was so cute. Cant wait."﻿

A fan added: "OMGG I’ve been needing this the first one has came out!!! Who needs a valentine when u can have this!!"

Amid all of this excitement, however, it's important to point out the widely discussed problems with the first film. Some fans were bothered by Noah's jealousy issues in the original, while others argued that Elle was objectified throughout the movie.

Given the strong feedback, it's possible Kissing Booth director Marcello will approach the movie from a feminist perspective this time around. Marcello also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Jay Arnold, so he has a lot of creative control here.

Author Beth Reekles, who wrote the original Kissing Booth story and published it on Wattpad, discussed where the sequel might go in a January 2019 interview with Intentional Business Times.

"I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I think there’s a couple ways that [a sequel] could potentially work," she explained in the interview. "I think there could be a second movie without me having a second book. But, at the minute, I’m just kind of crossing my fingers and hoping that someone decides that there will be one, because it did pretty well as a movie."

I guess fans will have to wait and see how this one turns out. Either way, it's obvious many people are excited for the Kissing Booth sequel.