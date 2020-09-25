Curating a child's bookshelf has always been a parenting rite of passage, but thanks to an awakening happening in America around racial justice and inequality that has been prevalent in society far too long, families are rethinking the titles on those shelves. In one small way, parents can promote anti-racism and cultural understanding by paying closer attention to their children's books, and Little & Lit, a diverse children's books subscription service, can help.

Delivered straight to your door for $37.99 per month, The Ally Box is ideal for preschoolers through 3rd grade. When you sign up for Little & Lit, families receive two high quality children’s books every month featuring captivating stories centered around BIPOC heroes.

The Little & Lit subscription series is the brainchild of Onikah Asamoa-Caeser, the owner of Fulton Street Books & Coffee in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Aiming to build community, focus on representation, and increase literacy, Asamoa-Caeser tells Romper, "I started the Ally Box to equip readers with the tools and knowledge needed to be the best ally possible to the BIPOC community, as a foundation on which to build real action and change. We started to hear from readers that they loved this subscription, but were looking for books for their kids that reflect the diverse world around them, leading to the birth of Little & Lit. My hope is that Fulton Street can foster a strong community in Tulsa and beyond built on literacy, imagination, and racial justice, and provide folks across the country with books that both empower and educate. "

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has reported that children as young as 2 years old can internalize racial bias. This means that much of what children learn at home and at school really shape the people they will become. As parents, we have such an important role in our children's lives, and that includes promoting anti-racist behavior. And while it may seem like a small gesture, reading our children books and stories filled with characters who might not look exactly like them, whether it's the color of their skin, their nationality, or both, is so important.

Likewise, offering BIPOC children the chance to see themselves represented in the stories they read is so, so important. This subscription is for everyone who needs more diversity in their home. (Aka all of us.)

And with captivating stories like Julián is a Mermaid, Between Us and Abuela, and The Proudest Blue, I know this subscription service is going to help. Little & Lit Boxes are currently available for pre-order. Happy reading, friends!