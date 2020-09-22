The Little People line from Fisher-Price is basically iconic. These adorably tiny figurines have been a family favorite since 1950, and you've probably got hundreds of them in your own house. But as the years have gone by, there have been several different variations on the classic toy, and the latest launch is super exciting: Fisher-Price just came out with a Little People Lord of the Rings collection, and kids and adults alike are going to love them.

The set is inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's famed series, and it includes six figurines based on some of the most popular characters. In a very appropriate move, it's being released Sept. 22, otherwise known as Hobbit Day to true LOTR fans. Hobbit Day refers to the birthday of the hobbits Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, and it usually involves fun activities like feasts, games, costume events, and even fireworks. And now, obviously, these cute figurines.

The Little People set includes the members of the Fellowship: Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli, plus Lady Arwen. The designers of these figurines really put a lot of work into every little detail, which includes Frodo's hairy feet and Gandalf's wooden staff. For such small children's toys, these are impressively detailed.

Fisher-Price

The set retails for $29.99 and comes in a really cute box decorated to look like your typical LOTR setting. Each figurine is the perfect size for tiny hands.

This Lord Of The Rings set, like Fisher-Price's other sets, is appropriate for kids age 12 months and up, so it really appeals to a wide range of ages. That's what I love about the Little People line: babies love to play with these, older kids love to collect them and play with them, and adults can use them as small decorations or as part of a fan collection. They might be marketed towards tots, but they're really for people of all ages.

The timing of this set also couldn't be better. You can easily buy it now and save it for a Christmas present (look at you getting your Christmas shopping done early), or you can just give it to your little LOTR fan as a special treat.

And if you and your kids are big fans of the Little People collection, there are so many other options to choose from as well: there's a set dedicated to Frozen, Disney Princesses, and even The Office (more proof that this is for adults just as much as it is for kids, and I'm all for that). Be sure to snag one of these LOTR sets while you can — it's the one toy to rule them all.