If you have ever stood swaying side to side for 45 minutes or army-crawled out of your little one's room once they do (*fingers crossed*) nod off, then you probably understand a thing or two about the desperate measures parents will take to lull a baby to sleep. Whether it's the 5 Ss of sleep or regular application of lavender lotion, parents know a thing or two about finding what works to earn some shut-eye. That's why Khloé Kardashian's recent chatter about a light bulb that works sleep miracles has parents wondering where to get the Lucero Smart Bulb and why on Earth isn't it mandatory that the hospital give you one before heading home?

Kardashian recently took to her website to talk about her discovery of the Lucero Smart Bulb which, by the way, you can find on Amazon for $32. (Although really, can you put a price on sleep?) Kardashian says her success with the once-simple household item led her to title the post "My Middle Of the Night Miracle." She went on to say:

"Words I never thought I'd say: A red light bulb has changed my life. I'm not kidding! I've been using one during True's late-night feedings because a red light doesn't really interfere with a baby's sleep. As opposed to white or blue light, which tricks the brain into thinking it's daylight, a red light has a much higher wavelength and doesn't inhibit the body's secretion of melatonin, the hormone that helps you sleep. So right after she's done eating, she easily goes right back to sleep for the night."

If you are an exhausted parent, then you probably just got dizzy with excitement, right? (Or maybe that's the lack of hydration and sleep. Take a sip of water.) Kardashian goes on to wax poetic about the lightbulb — a sharp contrast to her usual fashion and workout content — writing: "My go-to is Lucero Smart Bulb, which you can control with an app on your smartphone."

It's true: The Bluetooth light bulb can be used in your smartphone and personalized with more than 16 million colors to find just the right lighting for your little one. You can schedule the lighting using a built-in timer and even program your lighting to support your body’s circadian rhythm. The light even syncs with music.

It's just that good.

Perhaps, the best part? Kardashian says you don't need a baby to enjoy the bulb, noting that it also makes for perfect mood lighting or "Netflix and chilling, LOL."

According to Parent.Guide, using low lighting or certain lighting tones can not only help your baby more easily fall back to sleep after middle-of-the-night feedings, but aid in helping you get back to snoozing as well.

"Turning on bright lights when you check on your baby actually causes your brain to become alert and active," the website noted. "Guess what? If your brain is active then so are you. This means that you will have difficulty returning to sleep." Parent.Guide says a dim light provides enough illumination without forcing you or your little one too far from sleep.

The Bump suggested trying a night light that can be switched on at bedtime or attaching a dimmer switch to a lamp that can be adjusted in increments to make it easier to transition your baby from nighttime feedings back to their bed.

No matter what method you choose to help your little one find sleep, keep this in mind: Do what works for you. For some parents that means adjusting the lights and for others it's a signature funky dance. Either way it means one thing: Your baby is asleep and now you can do the same.