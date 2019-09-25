The Masked Singer is back, and through its wacky costumes, puzzling clues, and musical performances, it’s bringing viewers a whole new group of celebrities to unmask. Along with host Nick Cannon, judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger are returning to give their own takes and wacky guesses each week. All you need to know now is who’s in The Masked Singer Season 2 cast.

In the Sept. 15 preview special The Masked Singer: Super Sneak Peek, Fox revealed the new season comes with 16 masked celebrities, unlike last season’s 12. All the characters haven’t been revealed just yet, but the ones that were introduced came with their own set of cryptic clues.

To start, there’s The Egg, and his clues — he doesn't "belong with bacon,” works hard for "the first and last vowels of the alphabet, and is "pro team" — may hint that he’s some kind of professional athlete. The Ice Cream is another character who’s likely to be a sports figure. In the preview, he mentioned that he lives for Valentine's Day and teased, “One reason to retire as a professional football player in your prime? To pursue your music career on #TheMaskedSinger ... if you’re lucky.” With a hint like that, I’m guessing he could be Bachelor alum, Colton Underwood.

The Masked Singer on YouTube

Another masked celebrity who I think might be an athlete is The Butterfly. For one of her clues, she said she floats “like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” and this throwback to Mohammed Ali makes me think she could be WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey. Just as competitive, The Black Widow is another female celebrity ready to pounce, hinting "I'm here to call my way to the top and spin a web around the competition."

There’s two characters this season that have given such detailed clues, it might be easy to figure out who they are. One is The Leopard, who says she’s been “spotted with the President,” and is hiding her “natural silhouette” with her costume. Those hints alone make me think she might be Omarosa Manigault, who was once an advisor to President Trump. The other character who gave away a scrumptious detail is The Thingamajig, who says he is 7-feet-tall. There aren’t too many celebrities in that height range, which makes me wonder if he’s Shaquille O’Neal.

The Masked Singer on YouTube

Rounding out the cast are The Tree, who’s family apparently frequents the set with masks on; The Eagle, a rock star who says the competition will “salute” him; The Fox, a superhero set to “devour” the competition; The Flamingo, who loves the color pink and mascara; The Skeleton, who has a gravestone marked “4261”; The Panda, someone who knows how to prepare bamboo; The Penguin, who often changes her hairstyles; and The Purple Flower, a female celebrity who’s described as “beauty” and “grace” and says the number “314” is significant for her.

With all these wild disguises and delicious clues, there’s no doubt that this season’s performances are going to be a treat to watch.

The Masked Singer Season 2 premie