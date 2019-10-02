The Masked Singer is back this fall after its wildly successful debut earlier this year, and The Masked Singer Season 2 predictions are already rolling in. TMS Twitter is ready to defend its guesses till the bitter end and clues revealed in sneak preview clips are only fueling the fire. Of course, host Nick Cannon narrates all the grueling work that went into building each disguise, with seemingly every one of them earning the designation "one of the most complicated costumes on the show." Fans are fervently trying to piece together the clues to form some educated guesses about this season. Basically everyone clocked Johnny Weir — the first contestant to be eliminated — as The Egg, so viewers are doing pretty well so far. The Ice Cream was also revealed to be YouTuber Ninja, so that leaves 14 contestants still in the running this season.

The Masked Singer returns on an even bigger scale for Season 2, with 16 competitors in the running instead of last season's 12. T-Pain won Season 1, with Donny Osmond as his runner-up and Gladys Knight coming in third. Professional singers clearly have the edge in terms of competing, but they're also the easiest identities to predict, especially if they're particularly talented. Regardless of how Season 2 fares, The Masked Singer has already been renewed for Season 3, which is slated to premiere after Super Bowl LIV in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Here are The Masked Singer fans' best guesses as to who some of the Season 2 contestants might be.

The Skeleton The Masked Singer on YouTube The major clues from The Skeleton's preview were the number sequence "4261" flashed across his tombstone and the fact that he requested a custom-made bone mic. Fans immediately clocked that Apr. 4, 1961 is the birthday of Law & Order: SVU star Chris Meloni, but other names in the mix include Stephen King, Brenden Urie, John Mulaney, and Dancing with the Stars winner Bobby Bones.

The Fox The Fox teased in his preview that he was a "superhero ready to devour the competition," which immediately had fans predicting he was a superhero movie actor. Jeremy Renner is currently leading the pack but other guesses include Ryan Reynolds, who appeared on the original Masked Singer in South Korea. Ray Fischer also had a bionic eye in Justice League, and the steampunk-inspired Fox has a notable laser eye, too.

The Flamingo The Flamingo mentioned loving mascara and described herself as "a fiery and fierce bird," so immediately, fans thought of Katy Perry. But listening to the sneak peak of The Flamingo singing "Lady Marmalade," I'm more inclined to guess Demi Lovato. Fans are also thinking Kylie Jenner, because of the reference to makeup.

The Eagle Between the rock star wardrobe, sun medallion, and red bandana specifically requested by the singer behind The Eagle, it seems extremely obvious that he's none other than Bret Michaels.

The Tree The Tree put some extra emphasis on the word "delicious" in their sneak peek, which has viewers wondering if it might be someone like Rachael Ray. But The Tree also said they have a big family they sometimes bring to set. That, coupled with a "tree hugger" clue has fans thinking about Real Housewife of New Jersey Teresa Giudice, whose following calls themselves "tree huggers."

The Penguin The Masked Singer on YouTube The Penguin mentions being "cold as ice," which has fans thinking about Vanilla Ice or rapper Ice-T.

The Leopard The Leopard's preview offered up a few big clues. For one thing, she said The Masked Singer's security detail reminded her of the secret service and The Leopard revealed that she'd been spotted with the president in the past. Secondly, it was revealed that The Leopard's costume was specifically designed to conceal her figure so as not to give her away. Fans are leaning heavily toward a Kim Kardashian theory. (I think the terrible faux-British accent to match the Elizabethan outfit confirms it isn't actually a Brit.)

The Flower The Flower mentions blossoming in every field she plants herself in in her preview clip, which has fans thinking Mayim Bialik (AKA Blossom, herself).

The Rottweiler The Rottweiler didn't have particularly telling clues in his sneak peek, so fans are at a bit of a loss here. One name being thrown around is Bruno Mars, but it's pretty much a shot in the dark. Snoop Dogg or Bow Wow seem a little on the nose, but a physically fit rapper is a good guess, based on those painted-on doggy abs.

The Panda The Panda also has some foodie references in her preview, plus she looks like a person of small stature. Fans are thinking Real Housewife and Skinny Girl mogul Bethenny Frankel.

The Black Widow The Masked Singer on YouTube The Black Widow's only clue in her preview was a tarot card, which has fans a little stumped. Some wild guesses are Iggy Azalea or Rita Ora, who collaborated on a song called "Black Widow," or Scarlett Johansson based on her Marvel Cinematic Universe persona.

The Thingamajig The Thingamajig teased in his preview, "Don't call me Chewbacca, though we do celebrate together," which has fans thinking about Star Wars actors. John Boyega is a frontrunner so far.

The Butterfly The Butterfly mentioned hoping she doesn't fall over in her preview clip and a sneak peek of her singing has fans utterly convinced it's Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams. (She famously fell while performing with Destiny's Child on an episode of 106 & Park.)