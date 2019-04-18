If you're in the market for a new car seat, you might want to check out the brand Maxi-Cosi. Not only is the company's popular Magellan 5-in-1 car seat is on sale, but the brand is a favorite of Chrissy Teigen. And if you can't get enough of Teigen and her cute kiddos, now might be the perfect time to hop on this great deal.

In case you haven't heard of Maxi-Cosi already, the company started in 1984 when it "introduced the first baby car seat in Europe," according to its website.

"We invented the first travel-system, called the Maxi-Taxi, most recently introduced the first car seat using Airbag technology in Europe, and are getting ready to launch a revolutionary new car seat in the United States — the Magellan 5-in-1," the company's bio continues.

Maxi-Cosi isn't kidding about its claim that the Magellan 5-in-1 is revolutionary. For starters it offers three key benefits, according to the company's website:

The car seat lasts longer because it grows with the child from infancy until 10 years.

Can I get an amen for comfort? This car seat is super comfortable and soft, while still maintaining high safety standards.

Last but not least, it has adjustable side impact protection. Translation: you can adjust the seat to meet your individual child's needs.

As for the cost? A Magellan 5-in-1 typically retails for $349, while the Magellan 5-in-1 Max retails for about $399, but Maxi-Cosi is currently offering it for 15 percent off at Target, BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom.com, and Albee Baby, according to a press release.

With the discount, you can nab a car seat for about $297.

Additionally, you can snag a cost-reduced Magellan during Target’s Trade-In event from April 22 to to May 4.

Those participating in "Target’s Trade-In event can save 20 percent on the Magellan when you trade in your old car seat ... parents can save $100+ on the Magellan," the press release states.

If the Magellan isn't your cup of tea, check out Teigen's car seat of choice: Maxi-Cosi Pria car seat. Teigen's 3-year-old daughter, Luna, was spotted in the car seat back in November 2018.

P.S. Luna is too stinkin' cute.

Another fan of the Maxi-Cosi brand is Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky, who uses the Lila stroller, and designer Rachel Zoe, who partnered up with the company.

It isn't too difficult to see why celebrities and parents alike love Maxi-Cosi's products. A standout feature about the Magellan, for instance, is that its fabric is machine washable.

"The fabric is easy to wash," one customer commented on Amazon.

"Removable cup holders and washable cover?" someone else raved. 'Why don't all carseats have these??" Good question.

Another incredible feature? It's so soft.

"My son has been very comfortable in the seat," a Magellan owner penned on Amazon. "We've had no complaints."

I've seen similar comments on other websites that sell the Magellan, so it's great to know many parents agree on these two key issues.

If you've been on the fence about buying your own Magellan 5-in-1, don't miss out on the 15 percent off sale going on right now, or stop by Target's Trade-in-Event to save 20 percent on the car seat. Happy shopping!