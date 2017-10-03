The 'Mean Girls' Cast Dedicated This Oct. 3 To Las Vegas Victims In A Beautiful Way

Tuesday, Oct. 3, is officially Mean Girls Day — yes, Mean Girls — as in the classic, 2004 masterpiece that we will be quoting for the rest of our lives and all eternity. Stars of the iconic movie are using Tuesday as an opportunity to give back in the light of Sunday's horrific events. In fact, the cast of "Mean Girls" has started a GoFundMe campaign for families of Las Vegas shooting victims.

Can you believe it's been 13 years since Mean Girls brought us ultra-quotable lines such as:

"It's like I have ESPN, or something. My breasts can always tell when it's going to rain. Well, they can tell when it’s raining.

“You smell like a baby prostitute."

"Get in the car, loser. We're going shopping."

"That’s why her hair is so big. It’s full of secrets."

"Boo, you whore."

"It's October 3rd" might not stick out in your memory as much as some of the other zingers, but this quick line has managed to take on a life of its own — in the form of an online holiday filled with memes and jokes.

If you're having hard time recalling the context, allow me to jog your memory. October 3 just so happens to mark the day Cady Heron and her crush, Aaron Samuels, took their relationship "to the next level." Up until this point, Cady had been silently admiring Aaron from the desk right behind him during their calculus class. Everything changed when Aaron turned around to ask her what the date was. "It's October 3rd," she answers, casually.

“On October 3rd he asked me what day it was.”



“It’s October 3rd.”



Actors Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith,) Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners,) Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels,) and Daniel Franzese (Damian) all posted the same video to their social media channels. "We know today is a special day," the clip begins. "And that's because of fans like you. It's October 3rd. It's October 3rd. This year though, we're doing things a little differently. We want to turn the attention to those who need it," according to E! Online.

The actors continued:

"After Sunday's night's tragic events in Las Vegas, let's give back. In honor of Mean Girls Day, we're asking each of you, the groolest fans out there, to help. We started a GoFundMe page, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the National Compassion Fund. If every fan just gave $3 in honor of October 3rd, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time."

"Guys, look. We know fetch is never gonna happen but we can make this happen. On October 3rd, I'll ask you what day it is. But we'll also ask you to help. So, you go, Glen Coco to gofundme.com/october3. Thank you for being a fan and thank you for your help."

So far, the GoFundMe campaign has managed to raise more than $21,000 toward its $300,000 goal. And that's in less than one day!

According to the campaign's description, the actors are working directly with the National Compassion Fund, which is a program within the National Center for Victims of Crime. This is the same organization that distributed funds to victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, the shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and after 9/11. "100% of funds raised will be distributed to the victims of Las Vegas through the NCF at the completion of this campaign," the campaign promises.

I never thought I'd see the day — aside from expertly-timed quotes, of course — when Mean Girls would be relevant again. But I'm so touched that actors from one of my all-time favorite movies are using this renewed relevance for the greater good.

"Do something grool today," the GoFundMe campaign description reads, urging potential donors to pitch in at least $3 to the cause. "Let's hit this goal together. We might not make fetch happen, but we can make this happen."

