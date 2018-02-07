The Men's Figure Skating Schedule For The 2018 Winter Olympics Will Let You Know When To Tune In
Watching the Winter Olympics will definitely keep you busy this February, because there are so many exciting events throughout the competition that you won't want to skip out on. If figure skating is your favorite part of the season, then you're going to want to know what the men's figure skating schedule is for the 2018 Winter Olympics. That way you won't miss anything important, because you'll know exactly when to tune in.
There are many different types of skating represented at the Olympics, from women's events to pairs, from ice dancing to speed skating. If you're dedicated to catching every last minute, then staying on top of the schedule is a necessity. And in that case, you're in luck, because NBC has released a complete timetable of all the upcoming programs. Now there's no chance that you'll accidentally forget to watch, because you can put it all in your calendar or set your DVR to capture everything.
If you're keeping track of Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, or Vincent Zhou this Olympic season, then look no farther. Here is the schedule for men's figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics, complete with a few extra events going on at the same time. Please keep in mind that everything that follows is in Eastern Standard Time.
Thursday, February 8
8:00 P.M. to 11:30 P.M. (NBC)
Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)
Men's Short Program
Pairs' Short Program
Freestyle Skiing — Men's & Women's Moguls Competition
2:08 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)
Primetime Encore
Saturday, February 10
8:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBC)
Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)
Ice Dancing Short Dance
Ladies' Short Program
Men's Alpine Skiing — Downhill Gold Medal Final
11:30 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. (NBC)
Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)
Pairs' Free Skate
12:30 A.M. to 3:30 A.M.
Primetime Encore
Sunday, February 11
7:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBC)
Figure Skating — Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Men's Free Skate
Ladies' Free Skate
Ice Dancing Free Dance
Women's Alpine Skiing — Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE)
Women's Freestyle Skiing — Moguls Gold Medal Final
Women's Snowboard — Slopestyle Gold Medal Final
Men's Luge — Singles Gold Medal Final Runs
1:00 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)
Primetime Encore
Thursday, February 15
8:00 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. (NBC)
Figure Skating — Men's Short Program (LIVE)
Women's Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Men's Skeleton — Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)
Women's Freestyle Skiing — Aerials Competition
Women's Cross Country — 10km Gold Medal Final
2:00 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)
Primetime Encore
7:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBCSN)
Figure Skating — Men's Short Program (LIVE)
Friday, February 16
8:00 P.M. to Midnight (NBC)
Figure Skating — Men's Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Women's Alpine Skiing — Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Women's Freestyle Skiing — Aerials Gold Medal Final
Women's Skeleton — Competition
12:35 A.M. to 2:00 A.M. (NBC)
Women's Freestyle Skiing — Slopestyle Gold Medal Final
Figure Skating — Men's Postgame
2:00 A.M. to 5:00 A.M. (NBC)
Primetime Encore
7:00 P.M. to 10:10 P.M. (NBCSN)
Figure Skating — Men's Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Saturday, February 24
8:00 P.M. to 11: P.M. (NBC)
Figure Skating Gala (LIVE)
Four Man Bobsled — Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)
11:20 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. (NBC)
Primetime Plus Coverage
12:30 A.M. to 3:30 A.M.
Primetime Encore
Now that you know what dates and times are for the men's figuring skating competitions, you're ready for everything that the 2018 Winter Olympics has to offer. Enjoy!
Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:
Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.