Watching the Winter Olympics will definitely keep you busy this February, because there are so many exciting events throughout the competition that you won't want to skip out on. If figure skating is your favorite part of the season, then you're going to want to know what the men's figure skating schedule is for the 2018 Winter Olympics. That way you won't miss anything important, because you'll know exactly when to tune in.

There are many different types of skating represented at the Olympics, from women's events to pairs, from ice dancing to speed skating. If you're dedicated to catching every last minute, then staying on top of the schedule is a necessity. And in that case, you're in luck, because NBC has released a complete timetable of all the upcoming programs. Now there's no chance that you'll accidentally forget to watch, because you can put it all in your calendar or set your DVR to capture everything.

If you're keeping track of Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, or Vincent Zhou this Olympic season, then look no farther. Here is the schedule for men's figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics, complete with a few extra events going on at the same time. Please keep in mind that everything that follows is in Eastern Standard Time.

Thursday, February 8

8:00 P.M. to 11:30 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)

Men's Short Program

Pairs' Short Program

Freestyle Skiing — Men's & Women's Moguls Competition

2:08 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

Saturday, February 10

8:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)

Ice Dancing Short Dance

Ladies' Short Program

Men's Alpine Skiing — Downhill Gold Medal Final

11:30 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)

Pairs' Free Skate

12:30 A.M. to 3:30 A.M.

Primetime Encore

Sunday, February 11

7:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men's Free Skate

Ladies' Free Skate

Ice Dancing Free Dance

Women's Alpine Skiing — Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE)

Women's Freestyle Skiing — Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women's Snowboard — Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Men's Luge — Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

1:00 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

Thursday, February 15

8:00 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Men's Short Program (LIVE)

Women's Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men's Skeleton — Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

Women's Freestyle Skiing — Aerials Competition

Women's Cross Country — 10km Gold Medal Final

2:00 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

7:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBCSN)

Figure Skating — Men's Short Program (LIVE)

Friday, February 16

8:00 P.M. to Midnight (NBC)

Figure Skating — Men's Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women's Alpine Skiing — Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women's Freestyle Skiing — Aerials Gold Medal Final

Women's Skeleton — Competition

12:35 A.M. to 2:00 A.M. (NBC)

Women's Freestyle Skiing — Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Figure Skating — Men's Postgame

2:00 A.M. to 5:00 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

7:00 P.M. to 10:10 P.M. (NBCSN)

Figure Skating — Men's Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Saturday, February 24

8:00 P.M. to 11: P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating Gala (LIVE)

Four Man Bobsled — Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

11:20 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Plus Coverage

12:30 A.M. to 3:30 A.M.

Primetime Encore

Now that you know what dates and times are for the men's figuring skating competitions, you're ready for everything that the 2018 Winter Olympics has to offer. Enjoy!

