There are tons of baby strollers on the market, but finding the perfect one isn't easy. Some are too heavy, some are too pricy, and some are just too complicated (mine, unfortunately, is all three). One company, however, is pretty confident that it's finally come up with the perfect design. The Mockingbird stroller just might be the answer to your prayers.

The Mockingbird stroller sells for $350, though its sleek design puts it on par with high-end strollers that sell for double that price. The company aimed to deliver affordable luxury, and make the stroller as easy as possible for parents to use. You can fold and unfold it with one hand, and you can quickly switch the seat into different positions depending on whether you want your baby facing you or facing out. The stroller has foam wheels that are meant to be tough enough for just about any type of terrain, and the handle bar is adjustable so people of different heights can comfortably push it.

The Mockingbird stroller also has some thoughtful features that are just plain smart, like a storage basket that holds up to 25 pounds (that's the size of an entire toddler, or more realistically, one very packed diaper bag) and a canopy with a window so you can easily check on what baby's doing without exposing them to the weather. Cleaning up messes (of which you know there will be plenty) is also a snap — the fabric is stain resistant, and wipes clean with just a damp cloth. You can also get a removable seat liner, which can be thrown into the washing machine when the mess is just too much.

Single-Seat Stroller $350 Mockingbird SEE ON MOCKINGBIRD

Another must have add-on accessory is a car seat adapter that works for several of the most commonly used car seat/carrier brands, including the Britax B-Safe 35, the Chicco Keyfit 30, and the Graco SnugRide. The company also sells a rain cover, a mosquito net, and even a hand muff for parents to keep warm when they're pushing the stroller around in the winter. It seems like Mockingbird really has thought of everything.

The best thing about the Mockingbird stroller, however, might just be its generous return policy. Because pushing a stroller around an aisle or two of a baby store doesn't really give you a true sense of whether it works for you and your little one, Mockingbird actually gives customers 30 days to do some test driving after purchasing a stroller. If it isn't working out for you after the 30 days are up, you can return the stroller for a full refund, and Mockingbird will even give you a free shipping label to send it back.

You won't find the Mockingbird stroller in stores — the company sells them to directly to consumers on its website, keeping the price lower by cutting out retail middlemen. It can hold children from birth to 50 pounds, so if you invest in one, you won't need any other stroller — especially since it's backed up by a lifetime warranty. Basically? This is the one, and it checks all the boxes. So save yourself a lot of research, friends. And stuff it all in that 25-pound basket while you're at it.