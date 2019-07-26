My daughter was not an easy baby. She demanded 24/7 access to my boobs and screamed like a banshee if she wasn't appeased. If I wanted her to sleep, I had to nurse, rock, or drive her around the block. So imagine my surprise when my second son was born and realized he was a totally chill baby. I mean, I actually thought something was wrong with him.

Every baby is different, even if they're born to the same family. So, is there a way to predict just how "chill" your baby will be? For fun, I looked at my kids' Zodiac signs on the popular astrology websites, Astrology Zodiac Signs and Astrology.com, to see if I could gain any insight into the temperament of my children. Turns out, the stars aren't that far off.

My Gemini first-born literally never stops talking, has a tendency to be anxious, indecisive, and restless, and hates being alone or sitting still. In other words, she's the opposite of chill and constantly on the move, just like her mom. In contrast, my Scorpio son is calm, cool, and collected, most of the time and unless he needs something. My third baby is an Aquarius, and is both timid and energetic. Lucky for me, he needs alone time, so I can actually take solo-trips to the bathroom.

If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, and want to find out just how "chill" your future babe will be, here are the six chillest signs of the Zodiac, sure to produce one laid-back infant:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Shutterstock According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, people born under the sign of Capricorn are responsible, disciplined, and masters of self control. So even though they are bothered by a ton of things — like the fact that the books on their shelf are not in alphabetical order — they won't let you know it. This sign will remain super chill, as long as you follow their routine and are grounded and patient achievers. Your future baby will probably be happy to play on the blanket by themselves, but likely to figure out how to roll, crawl, or walk well before you expect them to.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) My Aquarius child was the most chill baby of all of my kids. He seemed content to check out the world on his own, and thrived when I let him have some independent play time each day. At the same time, once he is re-charged with some alone time, he happily engages others with smiles and games of peek-a-boo. As astrology.com notes, his chill baby status isn't such a surprise, considering that Aquarians are visionary and intellectual. With enough space to appease their love for freedom, your Aquarian baby is sure to be calm and laid back.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Shutterstock Per Astrology.com, Pisces is a water sign, so it shouldn't be a surprise that they seem to be born with the innate ability to go with the flow. Much more concerned with an internal spiritual journey, than the things going on in their environment, people born under this sign are the dreamers of the Zodiac. This means that Pisces are often lost in the worlds of their vivid imaginations, rather than letting what's going on around them bother them or get them down. If you are lucky enough to have a Pisces baby, expect them to be very zen and easy-going, at least most of the time.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Per Astrology Zodiac Signs, Taurus-born people are stable and secure. They do have a strong need for a routine and hate sudden changes, though, so it's best to follow the same schedule every day and avoid deviating from what works for your little bull. Speaking of bulls, like the animal that represents this sign, Taurus babies are likely to be more than a little bit stubborn. So, don't be surprised if they fight sleep at bed time, or fuss at meal time if they aren't in the mood for food. Also, Astrology Zodiac Signs notes that Tauruses can be sensitive to rough and synthetic fabrics, so be sure to stock up on soft swaddles and fuzzy pajamas to help keep your Taurus-born baby feeling warm, cozy, and secure.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Shutterstock Per Astrology Zodiac Signs, Virgos are the shiest and quietest of all of the signs. Their timid nature makes it likely that they will not speak up, even if they are hungry or wet. I mean, the last thing a Virgo would do is bother someone or draw attention to themselves. Kind-hearted and hard-working, Virgo babies are likely to seem totally chill about most things. If you have a Virgo baby, you might find yourself worrying when they sleep through the night or don't make a sound, because it's a little unnerving.