You don't have to be an astrology expert or even a regular horoscope reader to have a pretty good idea about what the general population thinks of your particular zodiac sign. A couple of online quizzes ("What Member of One Direction Does Your Sign Make You?") and the occasional astrology-centered meme have no doubt proven that there are at least a few assumptions people might make about you when you tell them your birthdate. But what exactly are the most common judgments people make about you based on your zodiac sign (aka sun sign)? And is there anything to them?

"When you find out a person's sun sign, you can assume — or make judgments, if you will — on certain generalized ideas about them," astrologer Maressa Brown tells Romper. Sometimes, it's true — those judgments are almost bizarrely accurate, she adds (which you've no doubt observed in your own life). "Like a Scorpio may very well be almost eerily magnetic and won't be quick to divulge their deepest darkest secrets with you right off the bat. An Aries might be argumentative or impulsive."

But, she cautions, "at the same time, the sun sign is just one piece of a complex natal chart each person has from birth, which encompasses your moon sign, Mercury, Venus, Mars, etc.

"Bottom line: A person's sun sign is just one part of their overall astrological picture, so it can be tough to judge someone on it entirely. Of course, that doesn't mean people won't do it anyway."

So since you can more or less count on people to size you up according to your sign, you might as well know what they're thinking! It's up to you to prove them wrong... or not.

Aries: Argumentative, Impulsive, Competitive Giphy If you were born under the sign of the Ram, then don't be surprised if people expect you to have a bit of a temper. It's just because you're known for being hot-headed and impatient, and also for taking huge risks (and getting defensive when people question your choices). It's okay, though, because you're also super generous and forgiving.

Taurus: Stubborn, Slow, Sensual Giphy There's a reason why the expression "stubborn as a bull" exists, and Taurus is the Bull of the zodiac, so... you do the math. On the upside, that stubborn sensibility can inspire you to persevere when the odds aren't in your favor, leading to some potentially huge accomplishments. Plus, that sensual thing is no lie.

Gemini: Dual Personality, Chatterbox, Flaky Giphy Symbolized by The Twins, it's perhaps unsurprised that Geminis have a reputation for being two-faced (or maybe even more-than-two-faced). Sounds like a negative, but there is a silver lining: If you're a Gemini, you're probably good at seeing situations from multiple perspectives.

Cancer: Moody, Sentimental, Maternal Giphy Poor Cancer, you just can't help feeling all the feels all the time. But don't worry, there's a bright side to being something of a sap — you're also super sensitive to other people's feelings.

Leo: Show-off, Dramatic, Loyal Giphy Okay, so the Lion gets a lot of flack for being somewhat ego-centric. But, like Lucille Ball (who just happened to be a Leo) said, "Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world." Take that, haters!

Virgo: Picky, Analytical, Organized Giphy The sign of neat-freaks and over-thinkers alike, if you're a Virgo your biggest pet peeves probably include non-alphabetized spice racks and people who wear their shoes inside your house. At least you're always, always on top of things!

Libra: Flighty, Romantic, People-Pleasing, Passive Aggressive Giphy So, maybe making up your mind isn't one of your biggest strengths if you're a Libra. And maybe you have a hard time making decisions because you're worried about making sure everybody is happy with your choice. Your sense of fairness and justice will still help to steer you in the right direction (most of the time).

Scorpio: Manipulative, Private, Sexual, Calculating Giphy Being a Scorpio means telling people your sign and seeing the color drain from their face in terror (but isn't that sort of a fun party trick?). Scorpios have arguably one of the most dangerous (and depraved) reputations in the zodiac, but... well, there really is no "but" here. The best these intense types can do is try and use their power for good.

Sagittarius: Brash, No-Filter, Adventurous, Joyful Giphy If you're a Sag, you're the one your friends go to when they need somebody to tell them the truth (no matter how hard it's gonna be to hear). You're also always the one your pals rely on for spontaneous hijinks and tough-love infused pep talks.

Capricorn: Workaholic, Goal-Oriented Giphy There's no stopping a Capricorn on a mission (which is why sometimes maybe some people think of you as just a tiny bit cutthroat). Hey, they should know better than to get in your way!

Aquarius: Innovative, Science-Minded, Social Giphy You might not always fit in if you're an Aquarius, but that probably doesn't bother you much. Even though you have a rep for being social, you're also too busy innovating and coming up with brilliant ideas to worry too much about whether or not anybody's going to "get" what you're trying to do.