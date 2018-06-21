The Most Effective Way To Stand Out To Someone You’re Into, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Trying to catch someone's eye in a way that will intrigue them, they'll appreciate, and won't embarrass you too much can be difficult, particularly if this person isn't someone you already know pretty well. If they're generally new to you, you only know them a little, and you'd like to get to know them more, it's hard to know how to most effectively make yourself stand out to them. Knowing the one most effective way to stand out to someone you're into, based on their zodiac sign, might help. Though not everyone feels as though they fit with the personality traits and preferences that go along with their zodiac sign (because there's more to it than just your Sun sign), it could potentially give you a hint into what might catch their attention. And if you're working off of basically little to no information, you might be in a place where you're willing to sort of take what you can get.

The right way to catch someone's eye can vary, person to person, so even having just a tiny clue of what the specific person you're into might notice can give you a sort of advantage in this area. Just grabbing someone's attention can, in fact, be quite easy, but effectively getting someone you're into to notice you in the way you're hoping can be a bit of a bigger challenge.

1 Aquarius (January 20—February 18) StockRocket/Fotolia "If you want to catch the eye of an Aquarian, impress them with your brilliance and knowledge," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Romper by email. "Aquarians love to chat about anything scientific and how the universe may work so be willing to get engrossed in long conversation. If you want to stand out to an Aquarian sound intelligent, just be mindful not to outsmart them. Be sure to give them plenty of breathing room." Don't be afraid to wow them with what you know, but also don't make it into a sort of competition about how much more you know than they do. No one likes that.

2 Pisces (February 19—March 20) djile/Fotolia For a Pisces, it's all about the feeling you give them, so be yourself around them. "Pisces can be very intuitive, and they might feel drawn to someone for no clear reason other than 'it feels right,'" Rachel Lang, an intuitive astrologer, tells Romper by email. "Keep an open heart, let go of any anxiety about the attraction, and that person could be you. To stand out, make the first move and let them know how you feel. They vibe with confidence."

3 Aries (March 21—April 19) golubovy/Fotolia If you're generally confident, capable, and self-reliant an Aries will take notice because they like those who are independent and can take care of themselves. "To catch the eye of an Aries it is best to allow them to pursue you; make yourself unavailable," Furiate says. "Aries love to know they won at the game of love. One may also want to show their confident and strong-willed nature as Aries prefer that their partner is able to take care of themselves." Don't minimize your success or what you're capable of if you want to catch the eye of an Aries.

4 Taurus (April 20—May 20) nd3000/Fotolia "Both men and women Taureans know what they want and they know how to get it," Suzie Kerr Wright, an astrologer and psychic medium, tells Romper in an email exchange. "They're not shy about flirting and they love beautiful people. That doesn't mean you have to look like a supermodel, but they're definitely attracted to someone who most people would say are gorgeous." Kerr Wright says that while flirting with a Taurus, however, it's best to maintain a little bit of mystery. Don't lay it all on the line right away. She notes that, like the bulls that they are, Taureans get determined to find a way to get what's just out of reach.

5 Gemini (May 21—June 20) rocketclips/Fotolia If you're looking to stand out to a Gemini, one of the best things that you can do is to simply actually listen to what they have to say. "To catch the eye of a Gemini, the best thing to do is to listen and act as a sounding board to their detail-filled life ventures," Furiate says. "Gemini loves it when others pay attention to what they have to say."

6 Cancer (June 21—July 22) Joshua Resnick/Fotolia "Often, the way to Cancer’s heart is through the stomach," Lang says. But she also notes that showing that you can be vulnerable and talking about deeper, more meaningful topics can also be a good way to catch the eye of a Cancer. "Show them you can relate with their sensitive sides, and you will catch their eye," she explains.

7 Leo (July 23—August 22) nd3000/Fotolia Compliments just might be the way to a Leo's heart. Kerr Wright says that they definitely must be genuine, however, because a Leo can also spot insincerity a mile away. "Leos love to talk about themselves — even the seemingly shy ones —you'll find they have a bit of a hard time listening," she says. "It's not that they don't want to, they're just thinking of what to say next that will impress the heck out of you. So the more you acknowledge how fantastic they are, they more interested they'll become."

8 Virgo (August 23—September 22) bnenin/Fotolia If you're down-to-earth and generally laid-back, just being yourself is a good way to stand out to a Virgo. "They prefer uncomplicated conversation, uncomplicated people," Kerr Wright says. "Not that they can't get into a bit of gossip but it's not a good way to catch their eye for any potential relationship. So to catch a Virgo, you'll want to keep things positive, talk about your favorite hiking trails or nature walks. They're interested in down-to-earth people. They'll likely appear to be more friend-zoning you at first, but after a bit you'll notice they're paying a bit more attention to you and wanting to spend more time with you." It might take longer than you'd like, but Virgos like to take their time.

9 Libra (September 23—October 22) klublu/Fotolia "Be sure to include your Libra companion in the decision making process, as they want to know they are accepted as part of the team or relationship," Furiate says. "An effective way to catch the eye of a Libra is to take a slow approach to commitment. Libra wants and needs time to get to know their partner before deciding upon a long-term commitment." Don't rush into anything and don't make them feel as though they have to move faster than they'd like to either. If the two of you are truly a team, that'll catch their attention.

10 Scorpio (October 23—November 21) milanmarkovic78/Fotolia "To catch the eye of a Scorpio one may want to project an air of confidence as Scorpio loves powerful people," Furiate says. "You may want to show off your sexiness because Scorpio loves to be romanced. Offer to pay for dinner as they appreciate it when others share their wealth." Be your confident, romantic self and Scorpio will definitely take notice.

11 Sagittarius (November 22—December 21) Rawpixel.com/Fotolia Sagittarius likes an adventure, so that's one near-certain way to catch their attention. "A free-spirited Sagittarius appreciates someone with a sense of adventure," Lang says. "If you are interested in catching their eye, show willingness to try new things and openness to travel." You don't have to be the most adventurous person in the room, but showing that you're willing to try something new or step outside your comfort zone a little bit will definitely make you stand out.