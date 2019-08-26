Although some may assume that having kids can put an end to enjoying a good meal at a nice restaurant, eating out with kids can be a fun and rewarding experience. There's nothing like watching your child experience new foods, nearby diners, and the hustle and bustle of a restaurant for the first time. But not all restaurants are created equal, especially when it comes to catering to the needs of children and families. That's why OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation service, has ranked the 50 most kid-friendly restaurants in America for 2019.

"When you're dining out with kids, you want to find a restaurant that has something for everyone — a menu that appeals to younger diners, great cocktail options for the adults and, of course, the ambiance to match," Caroline Potter, OpenTable's chief dining officer, said in a statement on Monday. "Whether you're a family of foodies celebrating something special or you're avoiding doing dishes on a weeknight, these restaurants have a fun family-friendly vibe and fare that’ll hit the spot."

To find the 50 most kid-friendly places to eat, OpenTable sorted through more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants across the United States, according to a company press release. The list, which is arranged in alphabetical order, aims to help families find "quality experiences in family-friendly environments," no matter if they're looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply enjoy a break away from the kitchen.

OpenTable's list of the 50 most-kid friendly restaurants in the country includes Aquarium Restaurant, an eatery with locations in both Colorado and Texas that feature a public aquarium and hundreds of species of aquatic life. The Hibachi chain Benihana, which features theatrical chefs who cook and serve grilled Japanese dishes right at your table also featured on the list.

The list also features Carmine's, a family style restaurant featuring Southern Italian cuisine with location in New York, New Jersey, and Washington D.C., as well as Florida and New York locations of the chain of theme restaurants known as Hard Rock Cafe. The Italian family-style restaurant Maggiano's, which has locations in Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Washington, Ohio, Colorado, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Maryland, Nevada, was also featured on the list.

Along with compiling the country's most kid-friendly restaurants into one list, OpenTable also lets diners know if the place they're looking to eat at is casual, scenic, fun, good for special occasions, birthday celebrations, or large groups.

While Florida and New York tie as the states in which the most honorees are located, the full list spans 16 states and Washington, D.C. Seven restaurants on the list are located in both Florida and New York, while six are located in Hawaii. Four places from the list can be found in both California and South Carolina, followed by George, Illinois and Washington, D.C, which all boast three. Other states featured on the list include Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

The full list of OpenTable's 50 most kid-friendly restaurants can be viewed online. Take a peek and leave the cooking and cleanup to someone else for a night.