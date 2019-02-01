The Most Popular Dog Names By Breed Make Absolute Adorable Sense

I am a huge dog lover and a book and movie fanatic. So when it comes to naming my pets, I tend towards the names of fictional characters. I've drawn inspiration from everything from the bible to science fiction novels popular in the 1960s. But I always try to match the dog (or cat) to the character. So it comes as no surprise to me that the most popular dog names by breed tend to work similarly: the dog matches the name.

Sometimes owners will be quite literal, like naming their Chihuahua "Tiny," or their St. Bernard "Beefcake." More often, judging by the list, owners choose a name that seems diametrically opposed to their breed's professed nature or stature. Imagine a Rottweiler named "Fluffy" or a Bichon named "Killer." A lot of dog names fall along patterns of matching the breed to the region they come from, like naming a Scottish Terrier "Lass," or an Akita "Murakami." But no matter how people name their beloved four-legged friends, the names do fall into patterns and tend to be cyclical, much like baby names, with a few classics that tend to stick around no matter the generation naming the pups, according to the statisticians at Rover.com.

Mostly, they're just stinking adorable.

1 Labs Giphy My chocolate labrador was named Sophie, and she was 100 percent perfection in a fluffy body. She loved swimming, pats on the belly, and sleeping on top of you. According to Rover.com, they are still one of the most popular breeds around, and the most popular names for labs are really quite sweet — which matches the breed perfectly. Bella

Bailey / Baylee

Charlie

Luna

Lucy

Cooper

Max

Sadie

Daisy

Lily / Lilly

Buddy

Duke

Bear

Riley

Zoey / Zoe

2 Golden Retrievers Giphy Golden Retrievers are ridiculous and I love them. Given all the fur they shed, I'd be tempted to name them all "Rogaine" or "Sampson." Something that sounds like "has a lot of hair or wants it." They're such great dogs. If you've ever had the joy of giving one some intense belly rubs, you'll know how fabulous they are, and Rover.com agrees. Their list of top names are not unexpected. In fact, they're kind of predictable. Cooper

Charlie

Bailey

Bella

Buddy

Lucy

Max

Cookie

Sadie

Daisy

Tucker

Luna

Riley

Molly

Maggie

3 Huskies Giphy Why are huskies so hilarious? They are the dogs that require more activity than I do at my most gripping ADHD moments. They need to run. All the time. My neighbor has one, and that poor man is out for hours each day with his husky. My Shih Tzu cannot hang with Dante. She's like "Peace, dude. I am out." The names for Huskies, according to Rover, are kinda spacey and fun, which is just what the breed dictates. Luna

Koda

Bella

Loki

Maya/Mya

Blu/e

Max

Sky/e

Zeus

Sasha

Nala

Dakota

Ghost

Nova

Apollo

4 German Sheperds Giphy My husband is a cop, and as such, we know a lot of German Shepherds. They are smart, loyal, and sweet. They're also a reasonably popular breed, but the names tend to run the gamut, according to Rover. They noted that the name Lana is number one, but the others are more suggestions for their top picks, as opposed to based upon stats. Bruno

Axel

Elsa

Zelda

Kylo

Khaleesi

Rey

Thor

5 Chihuahuas Giphy My mother-in-law had two Chihuahuas: Machito and Machita. They were utterly ridiculous, and I loved them. Chihuahuas are spunky, silly little creatures, and according to Rover, this is reflected in their names. (With Bella added, because apparently every third dog on the planet is named "Bella.") Bella

Coco

Lola

Daisy

Lily / Lilly

Lucy

Charlie / Charley

Peanut

Luna

Max

Chloe

Zoey / Zoe

Buddy

Chico

Roxy / Roxie / Roxi

6 Pugs Giphy Who doesn't love a squishy faced, snoring pug? They're adorable and look like angry old men and I want to grab each of them, rub noses, and find their scratchy spot. This is probably because of Men in Black — Frank was just the best. Rover found that one of the most popular names for pugs continues to be Frank. And, of course, Bella. And Lola. Lucy. Sense a pattern? Bella

Lola

Lucy

Charlie / Charley

Daisy

Lily / Lilly

Max

Zoey / Zoe

Otis

Luna

Rocky

Oliver

Frank

Frankie

Louie

7 French Bulldogs Giphy Of course, Bella is close to the top of this list as well, according to Rover, but go further down the list, and you'll find some real gems. Frenchies are adorable, and the way their whole butt shakes when they get excited is fantastic. Jack

Jax

Buster

Bailey / Baylee

Enzo

Ellie

Penelope

Winnie

Murphy

Phoebe

Harley

Dexter

Roxy / Roxie

Rosie

George

Bubba

8 Rottweilers Giphy I had the best Rottweiler on the planet. He was super dumb and incredibly sweet, and had no idea that his breed's reputation said that he should be fierce and protective. He used to pull up my son's blanket and held him up by his pants as he was learning to walk. Ugh, the best. And now Rover has some great names for rotties that I'm bummed I didn't think of. You know, other than Bella, which is on this list as well. Koda / Kota

Sadie

Bailey / Baylee

Sasha

Thor

Brutus

Lola

Moose

Buddy

Daisy

Hank

Riley / Rylee

Bo / Beau

Athena

King