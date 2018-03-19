The Most Popular Spring Birthday Comes With So Many Perks

Apparently, Spring is not a particularly popular time to give birth. Looking at the birth stats, you have a much greater chance of having a baby in the fall than in the spring, with nine of the top 10 dates falling in September. Upon calculation, those babies had approximate conception dates around Christmas, which tells us many people like to get busy during the holidays. But what of a spring baby, conceived in the heat of the late summer? If we disregard the other seasons and only compare spring to itself, what is the most popular spring birthday?

Analyzing data from the U. S. Department of Social Security and U.S. National Center for Health Statistics, the website FiveThirtyEight determined that the most popular spring birthday is May 23. Though we can celebrate it as the best date of spring, it just squeaks into the top fourth of all birthdates throughout the year, coming in at number 89 — it may be a popular birthday for the season, but in general, the competition is not too stiff.

For those who are born on May 23, it likely means that they were conceived in late summer — perhaps there is a direct connection between these May babies and the end of summer getaways. Combine summer heat with the anxiety of returning back to work and school, and its not totally unfathomable. Let's not forget, too, that their birthday is just around the corner from Memorial Day, when summer really starts and around the time when school lets out, making almost any type of birthday party activity (from amusement parks to pool parties) possible.

There are also a handful of celebrities who share this totally random popular spring birthday. Here are a few:

Margaret Wise Brown, author of Goodnight Moon

Drew Carey, actor and comedian

Jewel, singer-songwriter

Joan Collins, actress

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy champion

If you're wondering what you can expect from these spring babies that share the most common seasonal birthday, May 23 babies are born under the sign of Gemini. Gemini are the twins and they often have two sides to their personality, according to 123 New Year. This mixed perspective will sometimes leave them confused about what they want. 123 New Year stated Gemini can be social and fun, serious and glum, and feel love and hate at the same time.

Specifically though, there is much Sun Signs said people who are born on May 23 tend to be very funny, they have a "unique sense of wit and are fun loving free thinkers," and "are feisty, adaptable and knowledgeable." More than humor, Go To Horoscope declared that May 23 babies are, "ordinarily very loyal, compassionate and self sacrificing but can also sometimes act in an argumentative, stubborn and unpredictable manner." Astrology-Zodiac-Signs said May 23 babies, "excel in learning and teaching. They will usually choose studies that make them strive even higher, always ready for progress in life even in the darkest of times."

Celebrating spring birthdays, no matter which day they fall, are a lot of fun. For those of us in the colder part of the country, the weather is finally good and everyone is resurfacing after winters indoors. It can be easy to make spring birthday parties. My May 3 baby had all of his parties in the backyard with tons of kids, relay races, candy hunts, and whiffle ball games. No one ever wanted to leave. Backyard parties are fun to put together, relatively low-maintenance and cheap to arrange, as you can get away with very simple games, minimal refreshments (chips and cake will do) and super easy cleanup. Get a few older kids or teens to help out.

In general, parenting during the springtime just feels a little bit easier. You don't have to bundle up babies and kids like you do during the winter, and by the time summer comes, you and the baby are in a good groove, mobile, and enjoying the outdoors without having to find stray socks or that extra carriage blanket.

