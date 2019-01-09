This year is starting out with a bang, politically speaking. All across the United States, new faces are being sworn into Congress and state-level offices in hopes of making strides to a brighter future — as they say, out with the old and in with the new. And, California is no different. On Monday, Gavin Newsom was sworn in as the state's 40th governor. But despite the political promises and plenty of pomp and circumstance, something else captured the audience. The new governor of California's toddler was the real star of his inauguration.

After the whole Newsom family came out on stage to witness their husband and father being sworn in as California's new governor, Newsom gave his inauguration address. During his father's inauguration speech, Dutch Newsom, 2, wandered onto the stage. And though you might think that something like that would interfere with what was going on, Newsom didn't seem phased at all. And like any hands-on dad, he picked up the toddler and just kept going. In fact, he used the moment to talk about family separation at the U.S. border.

Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have been married for 10 years and have four young children together: 9-year-old Montana, 7-year-old Hunter, 5-year-old Brooklynn, and 2-year-old Dutch, according to the Sacramento Bee.

ABC7 News Bay Area on YouTube

"All kids — not just the children of a governor and a filmmaker — should have a good life in California," Newsom said during his inauguration speech, according to Politico. "Shouldn't be ripped away from their parents at the border."

He went on to talk about early childhood education, an area where he plans to invest $1.8 million, according to Scary Mommy. But that's not all, he also plans to implement six months of parental leave for moms and dads residing in the state.

Newsom did all of this while holding on to his sleepy-eyed tot, who could be seen staring out at the crowd complete with blue paci and love-worn blankie. Talk about relatable. Haven't most parents been faced with a toddler who demanded attention at the most inopportune moment? Been there, done that.

Eventually, Siebel Newsom was able to wrangle Dutch back behind stage after a failed attempt from his big brother Hunter, according to CBS News.

The whole thing has Twitter talking:

CBS News later asked Newsom's aunt, who was in attendance, what she thought of the incident.

"He's a very rambunctious little boy, very cute. And I thought Gavin handled it very beautifully," Franza Giffen Newsom told the outlet. That pretty much sums it up.

Newsom is the former mayor of San Francisco and one of Trump's biggest critics, according to The Guardian. And it's possible that he may be interested in national politics somewhere down the road. By then little Dutch will be older and there will be no more running on stage for him. These days go by quickly as parents, no matter if you're a governor or a member of the general public. Here's hoping that we get to see more of the Newsom kids in the future.