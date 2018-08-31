Harry Potter fans might recall that Pottery Barn launched a Harry Potter-inspired PBteen home decor line last year, complete with Quidditch sheets and Hogwarts crests. Well, the collection is about to get even more magical because now all three of the Pottery Barn brands — Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen — are releasing an expanded Harry Potter line. Fans of all ages can get their hands on some truly spell binding pieces, from nursery furniture to gothically chic candle holders.

Starting August 31, the expanded Harry Potter collection will be available on each of the individual brand websites: Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen. The line, which was created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, includes wizardly furniture, textiles, decorative accessories, entertaining essentials, and holiday decor — and each item feels decidedly Potter-esque thanks to the true-to-movie details. From Hedwig owls to Hogwarts Castle, all of your favorite Potter references are there.

What's especially cool is that the expanded Harry Potter collection was designed for wizards of all sizes. There are some adorable Pottery Barn Kids' items that would be right at home in any devoted fan's room (even in baby nurseries) like the Buckbeack Rocker, Hedwig Side Table, and Hogwarts Express Train Bed.

And speaking of the Hogwarts Express, when I first saw the new line, I immediately thought of my cousin, who is a new college freshmen and a total Potterhead. I can just imagine how much she would love some of these themed pieces to spruce up her dorm room. The Golden Snitch beanbag paired with the Golden Snitch brass lamp, seems like the perfect way to transform those cramped college quarters into a cute, cozy den fit for Hermione.

But grown-ups shouldn't feel excluded from the Potter fun. There are plenty of enchanting items in the line designed to turn your kitchen or living room into a wizardly wonderland, like the Sorting Hat Quad Server and the Golden Snitch Tidbit Bowl. My favorite, by far, is the Hogwarts Castle Candle Holder which would totally set the stage for a magical fall dinner party. Just throw in some House Crest tumblers and coasters and invite some fellow Potter lovers, and your soiree is guaranteed to have plenty of fantasy and drama. Maybe even play a game of quidditch afterwards!

What's more, all of the new items in the expanded line are complementary of the original Harry Potter Pottery Barn collection, so you can mix and match as you see fit to create the ultimate Harry Potter lair.

The original PBteen line was pretty extensive and included everything from Harry Potter bedding, blankets and pillows, to ornate jewelry cases and mirrors, and the line was "based off the school's four separate houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff," according to Mashable.

If you're not sure what house you, or your kiddo, would fall into, then this Sorting Hat quiz might help point you in the right direction! Just remember, "It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be."