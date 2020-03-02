I am a big fan of all things Reese's. From their peanut butter cups to Reese's Pieces, I can't get enough, and this year they're taking surprise eggs to the most delicious level. The new Reese's Pieces Shake & Break Eggs are the candy of this Easter. Retailing for $1.50, they are worth every penny.

Imagine a thin layer of Reese's chocolate, and inside, a handful of delicious Reese's Pieces. It's like Heaven with a miracle inside, people. As any Reese's Pieces super fan can tell you, they are the superior candy covered confection, and they are the perfect accompaniment to any holiday festivity. Before this year's release, we chocolate and peanut butter stans were only given a few, scant Reese's chocolates — though they are brilliant and worthy of praise — but few were available with that lovely crunch factor that blesses the Pieces.

The new Reese's Pieces Shake & Break lets you have both. And I, for one, am grateful.

If you grew up in the United States, you were denied the true joy that is a surprise egg. They are a smooth, milk chocolate egg that houses a small capsule with a toy inside. They are very fun to open, and even more fun to eat, but because the government of the United States deemed them a choking hazard, they aren't sold here. Now, thanks to Reese's, American kids will have the wonder of a surprise egg, with a delightful, edible interior instead of a crappy toy that you forget about 10 seconds later. Better for the environment, and 100% more delicious.

Reese's has so much going for the brand this year, that the new Reese's Pieces Shake & Break Eggs could be just one item in an entirely Reese's themed Easter basket. There are white chocolate peanut butter cup eggs, peanut butter creme eggs, mega peanut butter eggs, and even Reese's peanut butter cup bunnies — sans the annoying box this year. And of course, the ever popular Reese's Pieces carrot, which is always in my kids' baskets. It's just too cute to pass up.