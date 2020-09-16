I am not going to lie to you, I would eat just about anything that Reese's could make. Cake, ice cream, curry — nothing beats that peanut butter, and that's why when I heard about Reese's new snack cake, I got more than a tiny bit excited. Let me tell you, they do not disappoint.

Strangely, the cakes are being marketed as a mid-morning treat, but let's be honest — they're snack cakes. But I'll eat them around the clock because I can. While I might not be dropping them onto my children's breakfast plates any time soon, I see them being very popular after remote learning lunches here at home thanks to the Reese's peanut butter cream center, chocolate cake, and chocolate topping.

These bad boys are dropping into convenience stores nationwide in December and will retail for $2, making sure that hungry roadtrippers will have access to the very delectable and affordable snack at all hours.

I was fortunate enough to get my hands on a few, and I was surprised at just how much I liked them. The texture of the cake is similar to a Devil Dog or a slightly more dense milk chocolate cupcake — it's firm enough to stand up to the peanut butter cream, but light enough so that it's balanced. The cream on top of the cake is less a thick layer and a nice dollop of Reese's peanut butter, and the milk chocolate covering definitely tastes like pure milk chocolate. The whole thing together is super tasty, and a welcome addition to the snack cake aisle. (And it's ridiculously good frozen.)

There's a lot to be excited about Reese's new snack cake, but honestly, you need to try it for yourself. As a lifelong fan of snack cakes like Little Debbie Swiss Cake Rolls and Zebra Cakes, I am grateful for something new and interesting. There are few — if any — popular peanut butter snack cakes on the market, and as both a peanut butter and Reese's superfan, it only makes sense that a chocolate peanut butter cake be represented.

Whether you want to eat it for breakfast, after lunch, or after it's spent some time in your freezer, as the saying goes, "There is no wrong way to eat a Reese's." (But the best and most correct way is alone in a closet, away from your children.)