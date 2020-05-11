Even the most casual fans of The Office — if such people even exist — likely remember the dance scene from Jim and Pam's wedding. Years later, the gang got back together and boogied down one more time. On the latest episode of John Krasinski's YouTube show Some Good News, The Office cast recreated Jim and Pam's wedding dance to help celebrate another pair of newlyweds.

On Sunday's episode of Some Good News, Krasinski — who played Jim Halpert — took the time to speak with a couple named John Lush and Susan Hedrik about their The Office-inspired proposal. But the pair got more than they expected when the host surprised them with a virtual wedding. Along with their friends and family, Jenna Fischer — who played Pam Beasley — was there to be their maid of honor. Oh, and the rest of the cast of The Office was the wedding party.

Krasinski's friend and award-winning musician, Zac Brown, played a song that he wrote just for the occasion and Krasinski — who went so far as to get ordained — married the couple over webcam. But rather than give a speech, Krasinski cut his tie off with scissors, just like Jim did before his wedding with Pam and offered it to the couple as a wedding gift.

From there, Krasinski began playing the song Chris Brown's "Forever," and said: "So, let's rock! But we can't play this song unless you let me invite some of my family to the party. Ladies and gentlemen, the cast of The Office."

The familiar faces of Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Creed Bratton and Ellie Kemper all appeared on the screen, recreating their dances from the wedding. Taking it a step further — as Dwight is apt to do — Wilson pretended to kick his wife in the face while Flannery went full Meredith and ran away with a bottle of alcohol. Also in character, Baumgartner rocked a pair of Kleenex box shoes and Kinsey danced with her cat.

Lush and Hedrik were understandably overcome with emotion — as any true fans of The Office would be — and Krasinski sent them off with some kind words of encouragement.

"John and Susan, congratulations! Yes! Thank you so much for being a part of this. You're not only good sports, and a beautiful couple, but you also represent all the other beautiful couples in the world who are going through the exact same thing," he said. "So we at SGN are here for you and we're here for them. Congratulations to all, thank you so much and what a beautiful night."

What a beautiful night indeed! Congratulations to the happy couple and thank you for bringing that dance back into our lives.