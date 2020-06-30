The 4th of July is the official kickoff to summer and, for many people, means a few days filled with sunshine, the beach, barbecues with friends and family, and plenty of fireworks. But it also means that almost all of your favorite stores are having huge sales — that includes the 2020 Old Navy Fourth Of July sale, which is pretty epic as far as holiday sales go.

And this year, spending America's birthday shopping for deals online certainly seems like the most responsible way to celebrate. With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in many states in the south and the west, and lockdown restrictions increasing, scoring some cheap clothes may be the most exciting part of your holiday. Who can really complain about that?

The Old Navy sale features up to 60% off almost everything on the site — that means clothes, accessories, and shoes (the only notable items not on sale that I noticed are the face masks). Most items are priced as marked and some are as low as $3, which is a serious steal. There's also up to 75% off clearance items, so if you do a little digging, you can really find some excellent deals. And you don't need a promo code, as all discounts are applied at checkout.

If you're looking for some red, white, and blue items to look super patriotic, Old Navy is celebrating plenty of Americana-inspired clothes for super low prices. Be sure to order them ASAP to get them in time for the holiday. The sale is going on right now through July 7, and some of my personal favorite picks are below to inspire you to get shopping.

1. Chambray Cap-Sleeve Shirt Dress Chambray Cap-Sleeve Shirt Dress Old Navy | $29 see on old navy A simple chambray dress is a great spring and summer staple to keep in your closet. This makes for a great casual look on hot summer days where you just don't feel like wearing anything. It's lightweight, comfortable, and doesn't even need any accessories to make it look cute — although with the right shoes and jewelry, you can easily make it more dressed up.

2. Mid-Rise Cropped Linen-Blend Pants Mid-Rise Cropped Linen-Blend Pants Old Navy | $30 see on old navy These lightweight cropped linen-blend pants are ideal for chilly summer nights or evenings on the beach. Comfy and slightly stretchy, they go with everything and can easily be dressed up or down. They also come in a variety of colors and patterns, so if stripes aren't your thing, you've got options.

3. Printed Jersey Bubble One-Piece for Baby Printed Jersey Bubble One-Piece for Baby Old Navy | $10 see on old navy Looking for the cutest 4th of July outfit for your little one? This American flag-themed bubble romper is made for baby girls under 24 months and it's just the right thing for a hot summer day: it's cool, with minimal material, and nice and breezy.

4. Fitted Striped Crew-Neck Tee Dress Fitted Striped Crew-Neck Tee Dress Old Navy | $15 see on old navy Another summer basic that should always be in your closet is a crewneck t-shirt dress like this one. You can wear it on its own for a super simple summer outfit, or you can layer it under a jacket for fall or spring days. It works with flat sandals, wedges, or sneakers, and it always feels so comfy.

5. First-Layer Slim-Fit Rib-Knit Tank Top First-Layer Slim-Fit Rib-Knit Tank Top Old Navy | $6 see on old navy Speaking of basics, you should never underestimate the power of a plain, solid-colored tank top. Whether it's white, black, or a bright hue, it's a go-to with jeans, shorts, skirts, or even under loose-fitting dresses. Add some jewelry for a fancier look, throw it over a bathing suit at the pool or beach, or even wear it during a workout.

6. High-Waisted Boyfriend Jean Shorts High-Waisted Boyfriend Jean Shorts Old Navy | $25 see on old navy Denim shorts can be uncomfortable, but these high-waisted boyfriend shorts are the perfect length: long enough so they don't ride up, but not so long that they fall to your knees. The high-waist makes them so comfortable, and the slightly distressed look is great for casual summer outfits.

7. Waist-Defined Plus-Size Wrap-Front Maxi Dress Waist-Defined Plus-Size Wrap-Front Maxi Dress Old Navy | $43 see on old navy Few outfits are better than a breezy maxi dress on a warm summer night. This one cinches in the waist to define it, and the bright colors are so pretty. It's comfortable and makes you look instantly stylish.

8. Loose Smocked-Yoke Shirt Loose Smocked-Yoke Shirt Old Navy | $18 see on old navy For $18, this long-sleeved top is a really great buy. Loose and lightweight, it's perfect with shorts on a slightly chilly summer night, but it can easily be worn through the fall as well.

9. Twist-Front Tankini Swim Top Twist-Front Tankini Swim Top Old Navy | $18 see on old navy This cute twist-front takini top has a more unique look to it and is really fun. The wide band underneath the cups makes it more supportive and comfortable, while the deep cut gives it a sexier vibe.

10. Flip-Flops for Toddler Flip-Flops for Toddler Old Navy | $3 see on old navy OK, can you deal with how cute these tiny flip-flops are for a toddler? They're so easy to put on, and the back strap makes them more secure so they don't slip right off while your little one is running around.

11. Printed Poplin Shirt for Toddler Boys Printed Poplin Shirt for Toddler Boys Old Navy | $12 see on old navy This adorable little tropical-themed button-down is perfect for the little boy in your life. The print is fun and something they'll actually want to wear, and it's a good go-to for a night you want your little one a bit more dressed up.