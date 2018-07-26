It's summer, the kids aren't interested in their reading lists and astrology's all the rage (again). So why don't you pick up the one book your kid should read this summer, based on their zodiac sign? There's nothing better than finding reading material that seems like it's written especially for you, so extend the honor to your kids and keep those skills up with a book tailored to their personality.

Obviously whether your big kid is a reader depends somewhat on their personality type, but with some encouragement from mom and dad — and regular story times when they're little — they won't see settling down with a few chapters as a chore when they get older. According to The New York Times, parents should approach daily reading with their toddlers as a mutually beneficial activity where both tastes are considered when selecting books. Since you probably have no problem selecting reading material that interests you, your child's sun sign might be a useful tool in determining an appropriate book for them.

Other tips from The New York Times include reading together throughout the day, selecting from a variety of cultural perspectives, and allowing little ones to interrupt the story with questions and observations. And while your child won't wonder about the origin or species of the mulch on the playground, it's great to enjoy a book that doesn't necessarily correspond to their daily life if it's an interesting read. There's no reason not to introduce them to art history if your little Pisces would love the illustrations.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Amazon Born between March 21 and April 19, these little showstoppers crave the limelight, just like Ian Falconer's piglet in Olivia. Little rams will understand and appreciate Olivia's unwavering devotion to being the center of attention everywhere and at all times. (Time-outs be damned.)

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 19) Amazon It's a big, scary world out there, which is why kids born in this sign crave comfort and cuddles. Can you imagine the horror of someone stealing all the books and depriving them of story time? In Helen and Thomas Docherty's Snatchabook, a little Eliza Brown catches a sorry little creature who's been pilfering the books from the residents at Burrow Downs because he has no one to read to him. This is a great snuggling book that ends with the forest animals pitching in to read to the Snatchabook each night.

3 Gemini (May 20 - June 20) Amazon Congratulations! You have a little genius on your hands! Ella Bailey's One Day On Our Blue Planet ... In The Rain Forest will satisfy their curiosity about the animals and natural features of a rainforest as they follow an equally inquisitive little spider monkey to find his mother.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Amazon Little crabs loooove their mommies, and separation anxiety could be a real problem for them. Young penguin Kipley in Jeanette Bradley's Love, Mama knows exactly how they feel when his mother leaves for a short trip, but is quickly soothed when he receives a special note from his mother that reassures him that she loves him no matter how far apart they are.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Amazon Watch out! Leos are in perpetual motion and love to play, sing, and dance from sun-up to sun-down. Keep that little brain moving quietly with Herve Tullet's interactive book Press Here. Following instructions like pressing buttons or shaking pages causes the flat illustrations to pop to life, just the sort of novelty these kids need to stay in one spot for a few minutes.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Amazon Virgo babies stand out for their um, rigidity, which can make meals particularly stressful for parents. With some encouragement from his grandfather, Oliver in Vivian French's Oliver's Vegetables learns that what grows in the garden can be as delicious as the french fries he demands for every meal.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Amazon It's no coincidence that Libras are represented by scales because balance and harmony matter for kids born under this sign. Reinforce their sense of justice with The Empty Pot by Demi, which is about a boy whose honesty about his failure to grow the emperor a pot of beautiful flowers is rewarded.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov.21 Amazon Quiet, self-confident, and inquisitive, Scorpio kids have the ability to get to the bottom of things. Give them the opportunity to visit The City of Light with A Lion in Paris by Beatrice Alemagna. Following a lion from the Eiffel Tower to Montmartre, the book relates the experience of being a stranger and the process of understanding your identity.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec.21) Amazon Gregarious and charming, little Sagittarians love new places and new people. If you've exhausted the neighborhood parks and everyone already knows your child by name, perhaps Peter Sis' Madlenka will tame their wanderlust. In these pages, Madlenka meets a French baker, an Indian news vendor, an Italian ice cream man, and a Hispanic grocer during a walk around her block.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Amazon Kids born under Capricorn love their brothers, sisters, mom, dad, grandmas, grandpas and everyone they could possibly tout as a relative. Sara O'Leary's A Family Is A Family Is A Family reinforces the fact that it doesn't matter what form they come in, the love people share is what creates a family.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb.18) Amazon Aquarius kids are a little off-beat, so they love science fiction and fantasy. In Boy + Bot by Ame Dyckman, a boy and his robot confuse each other while figuring out how each works until the intervention of an inventor.