The 'One Tree Hill' Cast & Crew Members Accuse Creator Mark Schwahn Of Sexual Harassment In An Open Letter
Swiftly following the massive (and viral) coverage of some of Hollywood's biggest sexual misconduct scandals, former One Tree Hill writer Audrey Wauchope revealed on Twitter over the weekend the reportedly toxic work environment the popular teen show was for women. And, much like the previous accusations and revelations in the industry, women flooded to her side — specifically her female co-workers, women on the cast and crew of One Tree Hill. Now, the One Tree Hill cast and crew has jointly accused creator Mark Schwahn of alleged sexual harassment in a letter published by Variety that both calls Schwahn out for his alleged actions and reaffirms the women's support for each other. (Romper reached out to Schwahn's attorney and agent, but did not hear back at the time of publication. The article will be updated to reflect any statement Schwahn may release.)
Wauchope detailed Schwahn's supposed past behavior in a series of tweets without mentioning him by name. She described her first writing job, alongside writing partner Rachel Specter, as initially thrilling — though it didn't remain so for long. "To say we were excited was an understatement," Wauchope wrote of being hired for the show. "To say we left that job demoralized and confused is also an understatement."
Wauchope reports that female writers were hired for the show based on their looks, and the experience of working on the show was often dehumanizing. According to the tweets, some women were allegedly victims of unwanted touching by the showrunner, who would reportedly pet their hair and massage their shoulders. Though Wauchope did not name the show or showrunner, Twitter, and fans of the show, quickly began to suggest who the thread was about.
Sometimes we wouldn't luck out and he'd just squeeze his disgusting body in between us and put his arms around us, grinning. He pet hair. He massaged shoulders. I know he did more but not to me so they're not my stories to share.— Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017
One Tree Hill cast members made it clear that they supported her and any other women who might come forward. That culminated in a letter, published by Variety, signed by 18 former co-stars and crew members: Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, Danneel Harris, Michaela McManus, Kate Voegele, Daphne Zuniga, India DeBeaufort, Bevin Prince, Jana Kramer, Shantel Van Santen, Allison Munn, Audrey Wauchope, Rachel Specter, Jane Beck, Tarin Squillante, Cristy Koebley, JoJo Stephens, and "all the rest of the women we worked with who are finding their voices as we speak."
The letter in Variety expressed how much their time on the series had impacted them because of the alleged behavior occurring. The effects were long-lasting in more ways than one, they stated.
In the letter, the women explained how much they looked out for each other throughout their days on One Tree Hill, something that has clearly continued long past the show's finale in 2012. They were able to confide in and comfort one another, and now they can stand together behind this incredibly powerful message. In the wake of the letter, other women from the show have come forward to add their names to the list and male co-workers have also expressed their support.
Despite that outpouring of support, it remains unclear what the next step will be. Schwahn is currently the showrunner of E!'s The Royals, and has yet to release a statement of his own.
