Though ultimately you're responsible for your own decisions and actions, and people don't completely or entirely have power over you, there's little doubt that people have influence over and sway with you. And the people who have any kind of power over you or sway with you might be different from the people who have power over your best friend, partner, sibling, or anyone else. If you're wondering who those people might be, your zodiac sign might give you some hints. Knowing about the one zodiac sign that has the most power over you, based on your sign, might give you a little bit of insight about why your relationships with certain people in your life are the way that they are and explain which sorts of people might have power over you or to whom you're attracted.

People can have power over you in a few different ways. It might be that you're so attracted to something about them or their personality that you give that power away. It might also be that these certain sorts of people manipulate or steamroll you and take your power for themselves. Regardless of how the situation goes, knowing which sign is most likely to have the most power over you — and understanding why — might help you know yourself a little bit better, understand your relationships a little bit better, and maybe, just maybe, take a bit of that power back.

1 Aquarius (January 20—February 18) bokan/Fotolia Sometimes, if you find someone particularly interesting, captivating, or attractive, you might think it's worth it to give up some of your power to the other person if you think it'll help set up the foundation for a relationship with the person, or help get to know them better. That's what happens with Aquarius. "Aquarius is attracted to the unconventional and people who represent freedom," Jaye of Gifted Astrology tells Romper in an email exchange. "When a Gemini comes into the picture Aquarius usually gets both from Gemini, and Aquarius may sacrifice some of their personal power to try to get closer."

2 Pisces (February 19—March 20) Mediteraneo/Fotolia Intense, exciting Scorpio tends to have the most power over Pisces. Therese Tucker, a psychic medium and intuition development teacher, tells Romper in an email exchange that "Scorpio ticks all of Pisces' boxes." There's a lot of excitement and emotion, which a Pisces can find thrilling.

3 Aries (March 21—April 19) Drpixel/Fotolia "Aries likes dominant, strong partners and the sign known to be the strongest are their fellow Aries," Jaye says. "The mirror can be great at first, but someone will have to eventually give up the power seat for the ship to move forward." Though they might willingly give up their power at some point (or have it taken), because they're just as strong as the other person, in this case, things might stall before moving forward.

4 Taurus (April 20—May 20) olly/Fotolia For Taurus, it might be Scorpio that has the most power over them. "The reason for that is Scorpio can be relentless in their pursuit of something (or someone) and they are one sign Taurus could find strong enough to respect," Suzie Kerr Wright, an astrologer and psychic medium, tells Romper in an email exchange. "They are also mesmerizing and Taurus likes things that are exotic and beautiful. Male or female, the femme fatale of the zodiac can win over any sign they set their sights on."

5 Gemini (May 21—June 20) djile/Fotolia "Polar opposites are drawn to each other like magnets because they complete the spectrum of strength their sign represents. Gemini is the sign of self expression, where Sagittarius is the sign of mental expansion," Tucker says. "The draw to understand the other side of the 'expression spectrum' is a powerful one for both signs, but then tend to fall short after the thrill of discovery is gone." So while they might have quite a bit of power over you initially, it might fade a bit over time.

6 Cancer (June 21—July 22) Joshua Resnick/Fotolia "Cancer lives for plumbing emotional landscapes and they enjoy time with other signs that can go deep with them," Jaye says. "Pisces can certainly dive right in with a Cancer, enticing Cancer once they’re emotionally committed." It can be easy to give up some of your own, personal power when you love spending time with someone as much as Cancer does with Pisces.

7 Leo (July 23—August 22) klublu/Fotolia Because Sagittarius can heap on the attention, which Leo loves, they can have some serious power over a Leo. "Leo loves to entertain and Sagittarius loves to be entertained," Jaye says. "A Leo could think this is a match made in heaven, not realizing Sagittarius is just having a quick flirt & keeping it surface (a frequent modus operandi) leaving Leo stuck with an experience they’re trying to process."

8 Virgo (August 23—September 22) Wayhome Studio/Fotolia "Virgos are generally not ones to give up their power to anyone but they could be overpowered by an Aries or Scorpio," Kerr Wright says. "Both of those Mars-ruled signs have the ability to insist on being right and in charge and Virgo is fine being in the background, but only for so long. Eventually with either of these signs Virgo might be inclined to acquiesce to their need to be first and be right." It can be really difficult to go up against someone who insists on being in charge and can't ever admit when they're not right, so sometimes it's easier to give up some of your power than continue to battle. Eventually though, for a Virgo, not having that power can get old.

9 Libra (September 23—October 22) sharplaninac/Fotolia Because Libra isn't interested in going up against someone, for the most part, Aries, with its dominant personality, can be the one who overpowers them. "Aries, I feel, would be able to exert the most power over Libra," Kerr Wright says. "It's their opposite sign and they are extremely bold and decisive, which Libra is not."

10 Scorpio (October 23—November 21) Drobot Dean/Fotolia Just as Scorpio can overpower a Pisces, so too can a Pisces sometimes overpower a Scorpio, Tucker says. "Pisces and Scorpio are an ideal match," she explains. "Scorpio may be a water sign, but it represents water's capacity for powerful strength and infinite depth. It is a powerful force and tends to be a bit domineering, which suits passive, indecisive Pisces just fine. Pisces has a bizarre sense of imagination, and this peaks Scorpio's interest."

11 Sagittarius (November 22—December 21) Impact Photography/Fotolia Similarly, just like Sagittarius can exert some power over Leo, in some situations, Sagittarius might find themselves giving up their own power to Leo. "Leos can be all or nothing and if a Sag has their heart invested in them, they might find themselves succumbing to the Leo wit and charm and before they know it, Sag is giving up their power," Kerr Wright says. "Leo has a way of making you feel guilty about not letting them have their way. Sag won't necessarily buy into it was much as just get worn down with Leo's barrage of reasons why they should have what they want. Sag and Leo would be super competitive too-which again, could be fun, but more than likely ultimately turn ugly."