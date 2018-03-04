The Oscars Are Dedicating A Time's Up Moment, According To The Movement's Leaders

Time's Up made its red carpet debut at the Golden Globes this year and it will end its awards season run at the Oscars, but there are plans for the movement to continue outside the realm of awards shows. Ava DuVernay confirmed in a press briefing ahead of the Oscars, along with other leaders, that the Oscars are dedicating a Time's Up moment during the broadcast, which will hopefully help the project's momentum.

According to Variety, DuVernay revealed, "There’s a moment that’s been carved out," although no further details were given for how the organization's legal defense fund and awareness campaign would be highlighted. Time's Up members who spoke to the press also said that there wouldn't be a coordinated protest effort like at the Golden Globes — during which celebs wore black and nominees hit the red carpet with career activists — but rather, members of Time's Up would be operating individually on behalf of the organization.

Time's Up has already secured a $21 million defense fund and 500 attorneys willing to work pro bono on behalf of clients who have been victims of workplace misconduct across all industries. They've already received 1700 requests for assistance. Apart from raising awareness about the ubiquity of workplace sexual misconduct, Time's Up is also hoping to tackle issues of gendered pay and promotion disparity, paid leave, and workplace safety issues outside the scope of sexual violence. Needless to say, there's plenty to work on in the labor force.

More to come...