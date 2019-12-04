If you’re a makeup lover, your vanity is about to get a whole lot more intergalactic because iconic makeup artist, Pat McGrath, is launching a Star Wars makeup collection and the packaging is out of this world.

The Pat McGrath Labs x Star Wars products are inspired specifically by the new movie, The Rise of Skywalker, which comes out on Dec. 20. The collection includes four lip products and three eyeshadow palettes, including the re-release of the sold-out Mothership IV: Decadence Eye Palette ($125) in new keepsake packaging.

McGrath, who was named one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People” of 2019, said in a press release that she is obsessed with, “otherworldly galactic opulence,” and that’s exactly what you'll find in this collab, which drops mid-December. The lip shades are unexpected and versatile; her Lip Fetish Balm in Nude Astral comes in deep red Sith-inspired packaging, but the balm itself is a peachy glitter-flecked nude. My favorite of the balms is as practical as it is cute; the R2-D2 tube holds a clear balm with an opalescent finish. Flesh 3, (which will be available Dec. 26) is a deep rose that comes in a sleek matte gold tube and Gold Astral comes in that same gilded bullet but is a sparkly pale beige.

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs

The lip shades, which retail for $40, may be tame, but the eyeshadow palettes are anything but. Think deep crimsons, smoky purples, rich golds, and bright blues.

Pat McGrath Labs

The beloved Mothership IV palette includes ten shimmery shades, and there are also two smaller, six-shade palettes, MTHRSHP: Dark Galaxy and MTHRSHP: Galactic Gold (each $65) that include everything you'll need for moody or bright smokey eye. Dark Galaxy, which comes in chic, scarlet Sith packaging, features one matte eggplant shade, but all the others hues in the collection have a bold and buildable shimmer finish.

Pat McGrath Labs

The collection will drop first in UK department store, Selfridges, (McGrath is British) on Dec. 13, but don't worry, it will also be available to ship internationally on PatMcGrath.com. You can sign up to "join the galaxy" which is a good idea as these collectors' items will probably go quickly. So move fast, and as McGrath says on her Instagram post, "May the fierce be with you."