100 years ago this year, the Nineteenth Amendment was ratified into the constitution, theoretically giving women the right to vote. I say theoretically because at that time, only white women achieved voting parity. This is a nuance often missed, but not by the Women's Suffrage collection from Piccolina, which is what makes it so impressive.

The collection includes tee shirts in sizes ranging from child's 2T ($30) to adult XXL, and artistic prints from $20. The art and clothing commemorates many important suffragettes including: Sojourner Truth, Amelia Jenks Bloomer, Marie Louise Bottineau Baldwin, Frances Harper, Alice Paul, Mabel Ping-Hua Lee, Eleanor Roosevelt, Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman, and Ida B. Wells.

What Piccolino does with this collection is to underscore the importance of women of color in the movement, while also remaining cognizant that they were often left behind, and that legacy of struggle continues today. "While we recognize that in practice, millions of women of color remained disenfranchised by Jim Crow laws and other racist practices (many of which persist even today), we at Piccolina are celebrating the trailblazing women from over the years who led the charge to gain suffrage for women in the United States," the brand's statement reads. The tees are bold and brightly colored, with simple, cutout-style artistic renderings of several suffragettes. (And if you're interested, they also have Ruth Bader Ginsburg and many others in their Trailblazer collection.)

This Women's Suffrage collection from Piccolina is beautifully rendered, and would be a stunning addition to any wardrobe or wall, likely to pique the curiosity of those who might not have heard of some or all of these women.

For many Americans, a lot of these names might be unfamiliar. However, for so long we only heard about Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, and never about Mabel Ping-Hua Lee or Amelia Jenks-Bloomer, and that's a real problem. Suffrage wasn't a white movement — contrary to what many of us have been taught. And that level of whitewashing continues to this day. I'm glad Piccolina is doing some of the work to get these names out there, their stories told, and their faces immortalized in artwork and on beautiful, graphic t-shirts for the world to see. It's time.