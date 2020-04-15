If you've found yourself browsing Pinterest a bit more often lately, you can now say you're doing it for a good cause. The new Pinterest Earth Day Shop supports small businesses by featuring pins and shops that sell eco-friendly and sustainable products. So, if you purchase something from one of those pins, you're helping the economy and the environment.

Earth Day, which falls on April 22, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, which is partly what prompted Pinterest to feature this particular shop. The other reason is because the social media platform has seen a 351% increase in "searches for 'support small business'" since stay-at-home orders were put into place across the world, according to a press release. The website has also seen an increase in searches for "eco-friendly living", "zero waste products," and "sustainable gifts," which (hopefully) sets the shop up for even greater success.

The Earth Day shop is actually a board with smaller boards within it, which are run by the small businesses. You can go into each business' board and check out some of their product pins. I you find something you like, click on the link in the pin and you'll be taken directly to the company's page to buy it. It's a fantastic way to support small businesses as well as learn about companies that are doing things differently to help protect the planet.

Here are six amazing products from the shop.

1. Handmade Clutch Carnival Knit Clutch Alma Moda | $172 $112 See on Pinterest Alma Moda features a variety of clutches handmade by women of the Wayuu Tribe in Colombia, who are paid for their time and receive a portion of the company's profits. This clutch features a Wayuu tribe design (in a vibrant color scheme) and a tassel. Since they're handmade, and one-of-a-kind, you can expect your clutch to look similar to the website's photo but not identical.

2. Chic Dog Toy Rosa Floral Navy Dog Squeaky Toy The Foggy Dog | $16 See on Pinterest You can hook your pup up with some adorable accessories, made from recycled materials, from The Foggy Dog. This dog bone squeaker toy is made from a super durable fabric and filled with fiber made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. Plus, the squeaker inside keeps working even if your dog's teeth puncture it.

3. All-Natural Mosquito Spray Nature Spray (Mosquito Repellent) - 4 oz Primally Pure | $18 Available in 4 oz and 2.5 oz bottles See on Pinterest Primally Pure is run by female entrepreneur, Bethany McDaniel, who wanted to share her passion for organic and natural skincare products with the world. This mosquito repellent is made up of non-toxic ingredients like citronella, peppermint, and cedarwood oils (it's DEET-free). While it's a clean product, the company recommends people with sensitive skin test the product with a small dab first and advises against using it on babies under one-year-old.

4. Totally Organic (& Totally Adorable) Onesie Happy Days Organic Unbleached Snappie Mini + Meep | $27 Available in size 0-3m to 18-24m See on Pinterest Mini + Meep have some of the cutest baby clothes, all of which are "free of harmful chemicals, pesticides, and artificial dyes." This onesie is made from 100% organic cotton with a hand-painted design. On top of that, Mini + Meep have a partnership with MANNA FoodBank so by purchasing this onesie, you're providing four meals to kids in need.

5. Sweet Candle & Delicious Treat Simple Bliss Gift Set Prosperity Candle | $32 See on Pinterest When you purchase something from Prosperity Candles, you are supporting a small business, the environment, and refugees and artisans. Like all of the company's candles, the Bliss candle in this set has a pure cotton wick and the soy and coconut wax is hand-poured into a recyclable glass jar when the order is received. In addition to the candle, this set comes with a bar of chocolate, a pack of matches, and a brief story about the woman who made your candle.