As a Disney superfan, I will admit that I have more than my fair share of Mickey Mouse paraphernalia decorating our home. And yes, there's absolutely a way to make it look classic and lovely, and the new Mickey Mouse collection from Pottery Barn (my favorite home store) proves it.

The Mickey Mouse collection from Pottery Barn is exactly what you would expect: high-end accessories at affordable price points in an understated, warm style, with just enough pizazz to make it sing. The line has everything from super luxe Mickey sheets ($149) to oversized holiday mugs in a vintage camping/outdoors style ($20) that would be perfect for a big cup of cocoa or even a piping hot bowl of soup. They have a set of plates that are reminiscent of the early drawings of Mickey for $59, and even a giant, Mickey Ears lidded mug for $18. The line is done in muted neutral colors, with just a splash of red and green on the holiday mug, so they will blend seamlessly with any style of decor.

But my favorite? The cozy combination of their fluffy Mickey robe ($89), furry Mickey slippers ($40), and a Mickey Mouse sherpa down throw blanket for $50 that just beg for long winter nights with a hot toddy and one of the gazillion How Disney Is Made documentaries on Disney+. (Plus, the sherpa is machine-washable, so when my kids inevitably spill their cereal/mashed potatoes/watercolors on it, it's not a big deal.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Classic Mickey never goes out of style. He's the gatekeeper of Disney magic, and everyone loves him. In eighth grade, I remember getting a ton of crap from other kids because I switched back and forth between my Mickey watch and my Winnie-the-Pooh watch (which I wore with my The Craft and Pearl Jam tee shirts). I never cared. Now, all these years later, my daughter's iPad background is Pride Mickey and you know what? I love to see it.

But the Mickey Mouse collection also expands into Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teens. Seriously, you can outfit an entire nursery in the gorgeous collection.

Also all of the holiday items are actual perfection.

So if you need me, I'll be over here in my fuzzy slippers, drinking tea from my Mickey mug, and tucking my daughter into some Mickey sheets after reading time.