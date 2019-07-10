Next week, Amazon Prime Day will include deals from one of my favorite brands, LÍLLÉbaby. The Scandinavian company, known for their beautiful, ergonomic baby carriers, also creates slings and wraps as well as baby accessories, robes for mamas, and perhaps my favorite item: doll carriers that your child can use to look like mama. A global community of parents have really gotten behind LÍLLÉbaby’s comfortable and innovative products that make it easy to explore nature's beauty and go on adventures with your children. And now, with discounts coming during Amazon Prime Day's LILLEbaby deals, you can try this well-loved brand for yourself.

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 15 and 16 this year (a full 48 hours, for the first time ever) and over a million products will be on sale. Only available to Prime members, it is the perfect time to try out an Amazon Prime membership. In fact, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial of Prime for prospective new members. Otherwise, a Prime membership is $119/year or $12.99/month, and the benefits, including Prime Day, are many.

LÍLLÉbaby strives to provide products that enhance the parenting journey, so check out some of the discounts that will be available during Amazon Prime Day.

1. 3-in-1 CarryON Toddler Airflow Carrier LÍLLÉbaby 3 in 1 CarryOn Toddler Carrier $150 Amazon See on Amazon The LÍLLÉbaby 3-in-1 CarryOn toddler airflow carrier is a whoppin' 40 percent off during Amazon Prime Day! This carrier has so many features it's hard to list, but I'll do my best. Made specifically for growing toddlers, this carrier features a wider and taller torso than most, providing an ergonomic way to carry your child. Comfortably carry your little one (up to 60 lbs.) and enjoy being hands-free in spaces where strollers aren’t permitted. LÍLLÉbaby makes products that bring functional style to parents, like the adjustable side panels on this carrier that widen and narrow the seat for comfortable hip positioning. Innovation is key, yet the brand cares most about parents' ability to keep their baby close, making bonding easier, along with the freedom of independence out in the world. This toddler carrier comes in a variety of colors, and personally, I love that extra pocket for keeping keys and incidentals, so you can truly be hands-free.

2. Ring Sling With Removable Pocket LÍLLÉbaby Ring Sling with Removable Pocket $97 Amazon See on Amazon The LÍLLÉbaby Ring Sling with removable pocket is 35 percent off during Amazon Prime Day. A sling is such a natural way to promote bonding with baby, and I love that this brand has designed one that is lightweight and easy to use, complete with elegantly-adorned rings to support newborn closeness. Plus the sturdy rings are so easy to tie and adjust. This classic babywearing staple allows you to snuggle baby from birth through toddler years. When you're on-the-go, use the enclosed zippered pouch to stow keys and essentials for a truly hands-free carry. How clever is that? LÍLLÉbaby cares about functional style for parents, and it shows in their products. Parents should be able to keep baby close while building a natural bond, and these slings do just that.