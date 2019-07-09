Tommee Tippee, a favorite and trusted brand among parents, will be on sale next week during Amazon Prime Day. Have you marked your calendar for July 15 and 16 yet? The savings will last a full 48 hours this year, and the Tommee Tippee Prime Day deals are just part of the fun. The brand is on a mission to make everyday life easier for families all over the globe, and they do that by offering a huge range of intuitive baby and toddler drinking and feeding products that make feeding your child a breeze. Among the many Tommee Tippee products that will be on sale next week, be sure to check out the Easiflow 360 Spill-Proof cup, their newest cup for toddlers. (They had me at "spill proof.")

If you've been considering an Amazon Prime membership, trying out a free 30 day trial for new members in advance of Prime Day might not be a bad idea. Otherwise, a membership is $119/year or $12.99 a month. Member benefits include free 2-day shipping (or better) via UPS, special deals at Whole Foods, unlimited video streaming, early access to Lightning Deals, and much more.

Check out some of the Tommee Tippee products that will be 20 percent off next week, providing a nice savings for new parents and parent-to-be. This is the perfect time to try a brand you've yet to put to the test, or stock up on your favorites.

1. Advanced Anti-Colic & Closer to Nature Baby Bottle Feeding Sets Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Newborn Baby Bottle Feeding Set $32.99 Amazon See on Amazon This bottle was designed to reduce colic symptoms for less gas, less spit up, and less discomfort. If milk is too hot, the bottle's heat sensing technology turns the straw pink. How amazing is that? The breast-like nipple makes latching on much easier, and I love that Tommee Tippee is careful about product construction: bottles are BPA and phthalate-free.

2. Advanced Anti-Colic Bottle Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Baby Bottle $14.55 $10.84 Amazon See on Amazon This anti-colic bottle is accompanied by a slow flow non-vented nipple, which is designed to prevent air and vacuum build up. The nipple mimics natural feel, flex, and movement of breastfeeding, making the transition from breast to bottle easy and fluid. As always, Tommee Tippee products are BPA and phthalate-free.

3. Closer To Nature Bottle Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Baby Bottle $8.99 Amazon See on Amazon With this feeding bottle, easy latch is guaranteed because of the natural, breast-like feel of the nipple, making a smooth transition between breast and bottle for baby. I also like that it was designed to be easy to hold, and easy for parents to read the feeding and measurement markings (my eyes aren't what they used to be). As always, BPA and phthalate-free.

4. Easi-Warm Bottle & Food Warmer Tommee Tippee Easi-Warm Bottle & Food Warmer $29.99 Amazon See on Amazon This warmer works for baby bottles and food jars by using steam in just four minutes. Key points are that it heats evenly (to help preserve essential nutrients) and that it has the ability to warm breast milk, formula, and baby food to body temperature, which is as warm as it needs to be. The universal side fits most brands of plastic or glass feeding bottles and baby food containers.

5. Steri-Steam Electric Steam Sterilizer New and Improved Tommee Tippee Steri-Steam Electric Steam Sterilizer $59.99 $47.99 Amazon See on Amazon This electric sterilizer uses 100 percent natural steam to kill 99 percent of germs from baby feeding accessories after washing. It sanitizes up to six baby bottles in just five minutes, and fits most bottles, pacifiers, and breast pump accessories. I like the multiple functions, too; the two-tier stackable tray can also be used as drying rack. Included in this package is a 0-6 month newborn pacifier and a pair of nipple tongs.

6. Microwave Travel Steam Baby Bottle Sterilizer Tommee Tippee Microwave Travel Steam Baby Bottle Sterilizer $25.75 Amazon See on Amazon Bring this sterilizer with you when you travel. It can sterilize four feeding bottles in four to eight minutes, and when the lid is closed, bottles will be sterile for a full 24 hours. Tommee Tippee's chemical-free sterilizing method kills 99.9 percent of household bacteria.

7. Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Night Time Newborn Baby Pacifier Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Night Time Newborn Baby Pacifier $9.99 $7.99 Amazon See on Amazon How fun is a glow-in-the-dark pacifier? (Also easy to find in the middle of the night.) Tommee Tippee pacifiers are designed to support baby’s natural oral development, and the fact that it's reversible makes it easier for babies to correctly get it in their mouths. Night Time soothers are available in three age stages, 0-6, 6-18, and 18-36 months, and as always, BPA and phthalate-free.

8. Spill-Proof Toddler Sportee Bottle Sippy Cup Tommee Tippee Sippy Toddler Sportee Bottle $10.99 See on Amazon Designed for babies 12+ months, this spill-proof cup is music to the ears of so many parents. Its 10-ounce capacity will keep toddlers hydrated while developing grown-up drinking skills, and the cup's easy-grip sides are perfect for baby's little hands. The removable pieces are easy to clean, and all parts are top-shelf dishwasher safe.

9. First Sips Soft Transition Cup Tommee Tippee First Sips Soft Transition Cup $7.99 Amazon See on Amazon This cup is designed for infants aged 4 months+ as they transition from breast or bottle feeding to sippy cup drinking. Its soft silicone bottle nipple and offset soft spout offer multiple drinking options, and the spout is extra gentle on baby’s sensitive gums. Handles are removable as baby gets older and dishwasher and sterilizer-safe.