Most of us hate flossing. Say what you will, lie to your dentist all you want, it's not a fun activity, and I don't know anyone who truly likes it. However, there is one group of people who seem to be absolutely passionate about their oral health and flossing, and all of them apparently use a Waterpik to floss. The top-rated water flosser on Amazon, the Waterpik uses pulses of water to effortlessly clean between the teeth, gently and effectively. This year on July 15, the Amazon Prime Day Waterpik sale will be drastically cutting the price of the flosser, and it's sure to sell out quickly.

The biggest deal will be on the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, the iconic, original water flosser with nearly 15,000 reviews and over 1000 questions answered on Amazon. It's going to be a spotlight deal at $39.99. The sale includes all colors. According to the manufacturer, "The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal (Floss Mode) and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation (Hydro-Pulse Massage Mode)."

The Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser will also be a Prime Day deal. It will be 20 percent off, and as per Waterpik, "The Cordless Advanced features a magnetic 4-hour rapid charging system, ultra-quiet operation, waterproof design, and global voltage." That way you're never without the ability to floss comfortably, no matter where you travel.

People who love the Waterpik really, really love it. One pertinent review by customer Dan Miller said that "I am the son of a dentist, the brother of a dentist, and the son of a professor of dentistry at one of the prominent dental schools in Ohio. Needless to say oral hygiene has been beaten into me since I was a child. In the 70s and 80s people use water pics and for some reason they seem to have gone out of vogue. A good one completely replaces the need for dental floss which most people hate to use. Having grown up with a WaterPik in my house and always only one I can tell you that this is the best one I've ever had."

I remember the Waterpik that my sister and I used when we had braces, but I never even thought to buy one to use after having them removed. Now that I'm older, and have dental issues related to severe reflux, I can't wait for this sale. It is one of those things my dentist keeps recommending that just goes in one ear and out the other because of the $80 price tag. At $40, there is really no reason for me not to buy something that could benefit me and my family so greatly.

Will it get used as a high-powered bathroom water cannon by my children at some point? Absolutely, but they're old enough to clean it up themselves, just like the sprayer in the kitchen.

According to Waterpik, their water flosser "removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas in 3 seconds." That's way better than I could do with my brush and floss, and it comes with a variety of tips and heads, each built with a specific purpose in mind.

However, according to most of the reviewers, there is a learning curve. It's going to be messy at first, until you learn how to really use it. So you might not want to use your Waterpik after you've already dressed for work, unless you want to splatter it with the mess that lives between your teeth.

If you've been waiting to buy a Waterpik until it goes on sale, you're in luck. This Amazon Prime Day Waterpik sale is a doozy, so get out your wallet, and get ready for a clean mouth.