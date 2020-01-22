While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look for a way out of the media's spotlight, a new show aims to bring the entire royal family to the small screen — in cartoon form. HBO Max has announced plans to produce The Prince, an animated comedy about Britain's royal family that centers on 6-year-old Prince George spilling the tea about his famous clan. Created by Family Guy producer Gary Janetti, The Prince is largely inspired by the popular satirical Instagram account Janetti runs to poke fun at the royal family.

Along with being the show's creator, Janetti is also set to star in the series as the voice of Prince George. Other confirmed cast members include Orlando Bloom as the voice of Prince Harry and Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle. Prince William and Kate Middleton, young George's parents, will be voiced by Iwan Rheon and Lucy Punch, while Alan Cumming voices George's butler. Rounding out the cast will be Frances De La Tour voicing George's Gan Gan (that's Queen Elizabeth II to us commoners) and Tom Hollander voicing both Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

"We're so excited to bring the world Gary's created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know — that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement released Tuesday. "We can't wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square."

Much like Janetti's popular Instagram, HBO Max has said The Prince will be "a biting, satirical look at" royal life as told from the perspective of Britain's youngest heir. "Because his succession isn't coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners," HBO Max said of the series in a press release.

"I'm thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne," Janetti said in a statement released Tuesday by HBO Max.

While Warner's on-demand streaming service HBO Max is set to launch in May, it's not immediately clear when subscribers might be able to add The Prince to their watch list. Until then, we'll just have to be patient.